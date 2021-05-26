Metro & Crime

Confusion as explosion kills one in Ebonyi

…we lost inspector to grenade blast –PPRO lGovt bans procession, mass gathering

Fear yesterday gripped residents of Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State when an explosion killed a man suspected to be a suicide bomber. The incident, which occurred opposite Amaizu Amangbala Primary School in Afikpo, caused panic in the area as people scampered for safety. But the police said the man killed in the explosion was not a suicide bomber but an inspector attached to Mopol 32, Abakaliki, who was on a special duty in Afikpo. This occurred as the state government yesterday banned procession and mass gathering in the state.

It also banned movement into and out of the state from 8pm. A resident of Afikpo, who did not want his name in print, told our correspondent that the incident occurred about noon when the man tried to gain access into a school. “He made an attempt to enter Amaizu Amangballa Primary School but was turned back by the school security men since he couldn’t justify his reason for visiting.

He immediately started running inside a nearby bush when a big bang was heard,” the resident said. According to him, residents scampered for safety when the bomb exploded but reconvened at the scene a few minutes after only to discover the suspected suicide bomber lying dead in a pool of his own blood. The man said the incident occurred near the Eke Market, Afikpo, the biggest market in the area. The explosion, he added, caused tension and panic in the community. It was learnt that the upper part of the man’s body was completely destroyed form the impact of the bomb. A retired journalist and President General of the Town Union, Jasper Okoro, and other residents said it was a suicide bomb explosion. Okoro said the explosion was near the Eke Market and a primary school. He said scores of people would have been killed if the bomber had reached the market or the school.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the victim of the blast was a policeman on duty in the area. She said the policeman was a Mobile Police officer, Inspector Idi Aminu, on special deployment to Afikpo North Local Government Area. Odah disclosed that Aminu died as a result of an accidental hand grenade explosion. She said: “The social media has it that there is a bomb explosion in Ebonyi. There is no bomb explosion in the state; they are just doing this to create more trouble.”

