Confusion as Kano promotes Primary Six pupils to Class 7

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

Hundreds of graduating Primary Six pupils in Kano State have been promoted to Class 7. This is because they could not sit for the Common Entrance Examination to secondary school after the state government failed to organise it.

 

The development has triggered controversy as the pupils and their parents have been left confused. The examination is organised yearly by the Kano Education Resources Department (KERD) for all graduating Primary Six pupils expected to proceed to secondary school.

 

A teacher, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The students were moved to Class 7 where they only gist with their friends and play.

 

“The transition of pupils to junior secondary school was also delayed in the last academic session.” Mallam Lawan, a father of one of the affected pupils in one of the primary  schools in Kano, said he had stopped his child from going to school and had fully engaged him in another activity to save cost.

 

“We are waiting for the government to fix a date for the examination only then he will fully resume school,” Lawan said.

 

Teachers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also complained about a drop in school attendance as some of the parents have asked their children to stay at home.

 

Spokesman for the Ministry of Education, Aliyu Yusuf, said the state government is planning to fix a date for the examination

