Confusion as telcos fail to resume SIM cards’ sales

One week after the Federal Government announced the lifting of the suspension of the sale of new Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) cards, the telecom operators are yet to resume sales, Sunday Telegraph has learnt.

While the government said the sales should resume Monday, April 19, subscribers that visited the telcos’ shops for SIM acquisition were thrown into confusion as the attendants said they were yet to be given the approval to start activating new SIMs.

As at Friday, visits to some of the telcos’ shops in Lagos by our correspondent confirmed the subscribers’ experience. An attendant at an MTN shop in Ogudu Road, simply said: “We are yet to start selling new SIMs, come back later.”

When asked what happened since the government had lifted the suspension effective from Monday, she said: “Yes, we are still working on it. We will start registering later.”

At the Airtel shop in the Ogba area of Lagos, the situation was the same. Many subscribers, who visited the shop to buy SIMs were turned back. An official of one of the telecom operators, however, told our correspondent that many of them could not resume the sale of SIMs, which they had earnestly yearned for because they were yet to receive official approval from the regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The statement announcing the lifting of the suspension of the sale of SIM was issued by the Technical Assistant to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami. The Minister said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the decision after he had presented a Revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration to him.

According to the statement, the lifting of the suspension is with a condition that any Nigerian willing to buy a new SIM must have registered for the National Identification Number (NIN) and submitted same at the point of purchase. Industry sources, however, noted that the announcement may have been made to douse the tension surrounding the allegations against the Minister, who came under serious heat over reports of his alleged support for terrorist groups.

“If you announced a decision through the media last week and by now, there is no official directive to the operators to resume, then, it may just be a political statement.

The operators are being cautious because they know the implication of registering new SIMs without a written document from the regulator,” one of the sources said.

Citing insecurity in the Nigerian telecoms space, where kidnappers use unregistered SIM cards to contact the families of their victims for ransom, the Federal Government, had in December last year, placed a ban on the sale and activation of new SIM cards, and mandated the telecoms industry regulator, to enforce SIM registration and linkage with the National Identification Number (NIN).

The NCC had announced that the suspension order, which was at the instance of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, would last till the completion of the audit of the Subscriber Registration Database, which seeks to achieve global standards and quality in the issuance of SIM Cards.

The suspension, according to most telecoms subscribers, who lost their SIM cards between December last year and last week, brought so many hardships on them because they became incommunicado and in the process, lost communication with their business customers, friends, and relatives.

However, while many had heaved a sigh of relief based on last week’s announcement, the current uncertainties surrounding the resumption of sales by telecom operators is creating another tension in the industry.

