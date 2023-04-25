Confusion In Anambra As Gunmen Kidnap Clergy, Injures 8 Others

There is growing confusion over the alleged kidnap of a Cleric suspected to be a Reverend Father at Nnobi junction in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident caused heavy stamped at the ever-busy junction as fruit and food vendors including a pregnant woman scampered for safety which resulted in over eight persons sustaining various degrees of injury.

It was alleged that the suspected priest was driving Lexus FX 300 with plate number Anambra GDD 882 PW and was heading towards the Awka-Etiti direction when the hoodlums picked him up.

It was also gathered that the victim stopped his car at the Nnobi Junction to buy some fruits when his telephone rang.

According to an eyewitness, he was still answering the call and looking around for the caller when he was double-crossed by another car whose occupants were reportedly armed to the teeth.

The eyewitness said, “The assailants forcefully bundled the priest into their jeep leaving his car steaming on the road before driving off.

“The incident which occurred at about 5:35 pm disrupted the evening market and street trading along the road as the hoodlums shot indiscriminately into the air.”

Nnobi Junction had become notorious for abductions, armed robbery, and killings among others.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State Police Command, Ikenga Tochukwu said the matter had not been reported to his office.