Confusion in Anambra over killing of policeman by gunmen

… Soludo reassures residents of crime-free Easter

There is an air of confusion over the reported killing of a policeman by the unknown gunmen on Friday at Isuofua, the country home of Governor Charles Soludo in Aguata Local Government Area. The development is coming three weeks after some gunmen had attacked the Aguata Local Government Area secretariat burning down four buildings at the council headquarters.

A source in the community told Saturday Telegraph that gunmen stormed the junction, where security op-eratives were stationed, and attacked them. The source said the gunmen were possibly angered by the idea of stationing a security post in the area.

“The hoodlums stormed the area, shooting non-stop, while residents scampered for safety. One police man was however killed in the process,” the source said. Confirming the development, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu contendedthatnobodywaskilled but confirmed that three policemen were injured. Governor Soludo in reaction on Friday reassured residents and those coming home for the Easter celebration that the state government is battle ready to ensure a crime free celebration. According to him, operatives of the joint security operations in the state had been charged to counter any form of violent crimes in the state adding that most of the camps where the gunmen are operating from had been busted and more arrests had been made. Soludo noted that most flash points within the boundaries of the state have been beefed up by security operatives to deal with the miscreants.

 

