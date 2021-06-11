Confusion in Anambra PDP as two chairmen emerge

Confusion can best describe the mood in the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the emergence of two parallel chairmen of the party in the state. A certain high court at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, delivered a judgement two days ago removing the current state Chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu and ruled that one Ejike Oguebego, was the state chairman of the party.

This judgement came two weeks to the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election of the party and had created fear and apprehension among the sixteen aspirants of the party. Already, Oguebego had announced the postponement of the ward delegate election even when the committee set up for the exercise had arrived for the election today. In his reaction yesterday, Nwobu described the judgement as an effort in futility, adding that the courts were on strike and the plaintiff in the matter, Mr Chukwudi Umeagba and the national leadership of the party had long withdrawn from the matter before now.

He contended that there was a subsisting case in the high court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which was a court of coordinatejurisdiction, adding that the recent judgement cannot vitiate the initial judgement of Justice A. O. Musa in 2017.

The Justice Musa judgement reads in part; “It’s hereby declared that the purported Anambra Caretaker Committee led by Sir Chukwudi Umeagba, as conveyed by the 1st defendant press statement dated 19th December, 2017 is null and void and of no effect being constituted in breach of the extant provisions of the defendant constitution as amended.

