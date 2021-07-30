Confusion in APC over Supreme Court ruling

Abuja The National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was in a state of confusion on Thursday over the Supreme Court judgment on Wednesday for the Ondo State governorship election.

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) won the judgement against the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) mainly on a legal technicality.

The Supreme Court in a split decision of four to three ruled in favour of the governor but also pointed out that their judgement would have been different had the appellant joined Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni as a party in the petition

The lead judgment delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim held that the issue raised in the appeal was that Buni, as the executive governor of Yobe State, cannot act in the capacity of the acting National Chairman of the APC.

But yesterday, party members expressed dissatisfaction over the margin on which APC had won the case.

According to them, APC is likely to lose such cases in future because the appellant would include the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, who some of the judges said should have been excluded.

It is being argued that the opposition party and its candidate failed to join Buni in the case against the governor of Ondo State on the electoral matter.

Taking cognizance of this, some party members have started asking for the resignation of the Yobe State governor as the APC Caretaker National Chairman.

First to fire the salvo was the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo (SAN). Keyamo had said, based on the ruling, it is necessary that the Caretaker Chairman should step down as the party had narrowly escaped defeat at the Supreme Court because of him.

Yesterday, two aides of the President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters and Niger Delta Affairs joined in asking Buni to resign. Also on the roll call of those asking the Yobe State governor to resign is the Progressives Youth Movement (PYM).

The PYM is led by Princess Zara Audu, who is the wife of Mohammad Abubakar Audu, former governorship aspirant in Kogi State. But in a swift reaction, the Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe insisted that the congresses of the party would go on as scheduled this Saturday.

AkpanUdoedehe, in a statement issued yesterday, said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congresses to elect party executives will hold across the country on Saturday, July 31st 2021 as scheduled.

“To this end, ward Congress Committees of the Party have already been inaugurated and delegated with the responsibility of conducting, supervising, monitoring the scheduled Ward Congresses.”

But for the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters and Niger Delta, Senators Femi Ojudu and Ita Enang respectively, they are of the opinion that the Caretaker Chairman should step down.

In the statement issued yesterday, the duo said: “It has long been in contention whether unelected officers of a political party can exercise the powers of party vested in the Chairman and officers of the Party who ought, by Party’s Constitution to be elected at duly convened convention of the Party at the National level and congresses at state and other levels.

A cursory reading of the minority judgment, we submit, appears to have swept the carpet of legality off the CECPC rendering it illegal, null, void and of no legal capacity to undertake any action on behalf and in the name of the party.”

