Confusion in APGA as two national chairmen emerge

Ahead of the November 6 Anambra Governorship Election, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) seems to be having a leadership crisis. The party has sacked Ozo Victor Oye as its national chairman and replaced him with Jude Okeke. The party also announced that the sale of its gubernatorial forms has been extended, while also annulling the screening committee that cleared Prof Charles Soludo and others for the governorship primaries. The National Working Committee (NWC) said it has sworn in Okeke as the new national chairman of the party.

The party also suspended some of its prominent members, including Hon Chinedu Obidigwe and Edozie Njoku from the party. But Ozo Victor Oye, however, insisted that he is the National Chairman of the party, adding that he is still in control of affairs.

This development may not have been unconnected with the controversy trailing the disqualification of four gubernatorial aspirants of the party which most of them are contend- ing that their disqualification was done in error. Oye said the purported swearing-in of another chairman of APGA was an unnecessary distraction and held no water. According to him, “my attention has been drawn to media reports where some persons gathered and purportedly swore in somebody.” “I am the valid and substantive chairman of APGA, only the National Working Committee has the power to elect and swear in a National Chairman, so that is an unnecessary distraction by people who do not exist,” he said.

