2023 Elections Politics

Confusion In Ebonyi Labour Party Over Guber Ticket

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

There is confusion in the Ebonyi State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the governorship election.

Supreme court had last two weeks sacked Chief Edward Nkwegu as the governorship candidate of the party and declared the state Chairman, Splendor Oko Eze the authentic candidate.

But since the declaration of Eze by the supreme court, a former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo has campaigned as the candidate of the party and has even inaugurated a campaign council.

Nwankwo has been making posts on his Facebook page in every activity he makes on the governorship race.

A few hours ago, he made a new post that read thus, “today, the Local Government Coordinators of the Transformation Campaign Council had a brainstorming briefing about how to rewrite the story of Ebonyi people.

“The youths especially those who graduated without any job; the traders whose businesses have been crippled by bad economic policies; the civil servants who have continuously been treated like slaves; the retirees whose entitlements have been denied etc. should as a matter of urgency take part in disseminating the good news I have come with which has always been, “The Power I Seek Is The Power To Do Good In Ebonyi State.”

Earlier in another post, he said “yes, I am a proud Izhi man; but I am not contesting to be the Governor of Izhi or any kindred alone. I am contesting to be the Governor of Ndi Ebonyi under the platform of the Labour Party.

“It’s understandable that Izhi people should produce a Governor; but no one should take it as a right, thereby compelling other qualified candidates in other political parties to step down for a candidate in another party. It shouldn’t be so.

“The basis of electing a Governor should not only be where he or she hails from; we should talk about capacity, character, integrity and other qualities of the candidates in all the political parties.

“I am presenting myself as a tool to be used to turn the situation of Ndi Ebonyi for good under the platform of the Labour Party, Ebe Esere Mmadu Ato”

It was said that the former Minister and Splendor Oko Eze are in an alliance over the governorship ticket of the party.

Sources close to Nwankwo alleged that Eze has withdrawn from the race for the former Minister which accounted for why Nwankwo has intensified his campaign for the governorship election.

Eze and Chief Edward Nkwegu have remained silent since after the supreme court but some of Eze’s governorship posters are seen in some parts of the state.

Nwankwo and the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Francis Nwifuru are from the same local government, Izzi.

There has been a radio announcement on the state broadcast station, EBBC against Nwankwo by some persons in his Izzi clan that he is not contesting any governorship election.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Fireworks signal Edo poll

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE writes

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election, BIYI ADEGOROYE writes that the stage is set for an explosive campaign between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Party (APC)   I f the snippets of tantrums between the two major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]
Politics

It is time for reconciliation in S’West PDP – Doherty

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Engr. Deji Doherty is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the party’s preparation for the forthcoming council election in the state, the recent zonal congress of the party, his relationship with Chief Olabode George and the state’s anti-graft law, among other […]
Politics

2023: Reps worry as FG plans zero capital budget

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM reports

PHILIP NYAM reports that the House of Representatives wants revenue leakages to be plugged as the Federal Government may not make provision for capital budgets in the 2023 fiscal year   The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, recently told the House of Representatives Committee on Finance that the Federal Government is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica