News

Confusion in Senate over Armed Forces Commission Bill

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Chukwu David, Abuja

 

There is confusion in the Senate presently arising from controversy generated by the bill proposing to establish the Armed Forces Service Commission.

The Bill, being sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, is currently being considered for second reading when it provoked serious controversy that compelled the President of the Senate to call for a closed session, to address the matter.

The bill proposes that, if established, the Armed Forces Service Commission should take the responsibility of recommending to the President, people to be appointed to the positions of Service Chiefs, among others.

However, it was observed that the Senators took geo-partisan positions in the course of the debate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

UNILAG crisis: Constitute special visitation panel, ASUU tells Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the purported removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a special visitation panel to look into the immediate and remote causes of the removal. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, […]
News

15 patients die as Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries exceed 12,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  A total of 280 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing Nigeria’s total number of recoveries to 12,108. Fifteen patients were also confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications across the country on Tuesday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures on Tuesday night, adding that 503 […]
News

Buhari swears in new Permanent Secretaries

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhmmadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in four newly appointed federal Permanent Secretaries at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in was held shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. The permanent secretaries include Mr James Sule […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica