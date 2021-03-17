Confusion in Senate over Armed Forces Commission Bill

Chukwu David, Abuja

There is confusion in the Senate presently arising from controversy generated by the bill proposing to establish the Armed Forces Service Commission.

The Bill, being sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, is currently being considered for second reading when it provoked serious controversy that compelled the President of the Senate to call for a closed session, to address the matter.

The bill proposes that, if established, the Armed Forces Service Commission should take the responsibility of recommending to the President, people to be appointed to the positions of Service Chiefs, among others.

However, it was observed that the Senators took geo-partisan positions in the course of the debate.

