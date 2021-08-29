Confusion over electricity tariff hike

•NERC faults report on ECR suspension

There was confusion yesterday over the purported order by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to power Distribution Companies (DisCos) to increase electricity tariff with effect from September 1, 2021. Earlier at the weekend, indications had emerged that NERC has given the energy distributors the permission to charge a service-based tariff.

There were no further details but the report which trended on some news platforms sent shivers down the spines of Nigerians who are already facing a lot of hardship owing to inflationary trends in the prices of goods and services.

According to a letter titled: “Tariff Increase Notification” and sent to the 11 DisCos, electricity consumers were to be charged more for energy consumed. Apparently in compliance with the directive, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company had in a letter marked 023/EKEDP/GMCLR/ 0025/2021, dated 25th August 2021, informed its customers on the upward tariff adjustment effective from September 1, 2021.

The energy distributor informed its customers that “the increase will be reflected on the energy bill for October 2021, which will represent energy consumption for September 2021.

It also formed its metered customers on the development, stating that: “for metered customers with internal vending arrangements, we urge you to adjust the rates accordingly to reflect the new tariff increase as released by NERC.”

The new tariff adjustment is likely to meet with stiff opposition by consumers in the country in the face of the current economic challenges therein.

The Nigeria Labour Congress had earlier this month insisted that the Federal Government must implement by December the agreement to reduce electricity tariffs by N15 per kilowatt-hour.

It cautioned that it would not accept the serial violations of agreements, noting that it was serving the government a notice.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba had said: “It is significant that the incessant increase of electricity tariff was one of the several issues discussed between the representatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria and organised labour, hereinafter referred to as the principals, on 28th September 2020.

“Specifically, an agreement was reached at the meeting to set up an FGN-Organised Labour Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff.

“The technical committee thus set up on 28th September 2020 had a clear mandate to review several critical issues in the power sector and to suggest reforms that will provide succour to Nigerians over the short and long term.” Wabba explained that the technical committee submitted its final report in January, noting that the Federal Government and labour met on February 22 and discussed the report.

The statement added: “The principals accepted, among other recommendations, that necessary actions should be taken to use efficiency to bring the gas price to below $1.50 per MMBtu. “Whereas, the Gencos are required to pay as much as $2.50 per standard cubic feet, other gas users, however, get the same at lower rates, ranging from $1.50 to $1.70 per scf.”

However, attempts to confirm the tariff hike order from NERC met a brickwall as the authorities at the regulatory agency were not prepared to address the issue.

But the agency has issued a statement yesterday, denying reports making the rounds that the Eligible Customer Regulation (ECR) has been suspended, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said that it was not true and that at no time had the commission issued a directive for discontinuation of service to any customer.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, the commission said that its attention was drawn to the report in both electronic and print media that the ECR issued by the commission in 2018 had been suspended.

The ECR was designed to provide a very simple process for securing eligibility status from the commission for a customer, whose consumption is in excess of the minimum threshold of 2MWh/h over a period of one month.

According to the statement, the articles further reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc (“TCN”) has been directed by the Commission to disconnect certain customers as a consequence of the suspension of the said regulations.

The statement said: “The commission wishes to state that the Eligible Customer Regulations (“ECR”) has not been suspended and at no time has the commission issued a directive for discontinuation of service to any customer.

“The ECR was developed and approved by the commission, pursuant to a declaration made by the Honourable Ministry of Power as provided under section 27 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (“EPSRA”).

“The regulations provide for conditions for the grant of eligibility status by the commission. The commission further issued the guidelines for filing for competitive transition charge (“CTC”) to account for loss of revenue by DisCos in compliance with section 28 of the Act.

“In this regard, electricity consumers across the country that comply with the provisions of the ECR may avail themselves of the bilateral contracting opportunities presented by the intent of the provisions in the EPSRA and the ECR. “The commission has noted references to our letter to the market operator and being referred to as a directive for discontinuation of supply to certain customers.

“We wish to state that this was a straightforward directive of the industry regulator restraining the TCN from recognising unauthorised eligible customer transactions in the market settlement statement without the prior approval of the Commission.

“The commission further directed all unauthorised EC transactions to revert to billing by the distribution companies (“DisCos”) operating in the franchise area where the customers are located but without disruption in supply until the customer is conferred with eligibility status pursuant to the requirement of the ECR.

NERC said it was important to note that whereas the majority of these customers pursuing EC status have always been served through 132kV transmission lines, the billing of the customers resided with the distribution companies (“DisCos”) unless a customer elects to purchase energy under the framework of the ECR.

Meanwhile, Eko Electricity Distribution Plc also issued a statement countering reports that it was at the verge of adjusting its tariff.

The distribution company advised its customers to disregard all such reports not emanating from the management or the company’s website – www.ekedp.com.

“While we continue to review effective and regulatory strategies to manage the impact of changes to macroeconomic indices affecting end-user tariffs, the general public will be duly informed, in the event of any changes to the end-user tariff.

“We advise all customers to disregard all communications that have not been issued by management or published on the company’s website www. ekedp.com,” the statement added.

