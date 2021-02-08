Confusion over Fulani herdsmen’s attacks, state of security in Oyo communities

In spite of the declaration Monday by the Commandant of the Amotekun Security outfit in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju that the Ibarapa area of the state was now safe and that anybody could walk and drive through the zone freely, an auditor with a notable company, and a native of Eruwa, Headquarters of Ibarapa East (Mr. Gabriel Ogunlana), Monday narrated how he narrowly escaped being killed by Fulani herdsmen who shot at him several times on Saturday.

Olayanju had earlier in a release said that anybody who wanted to belie his claim should come along with him in a tour of the communities in Ibarapa and they would see that the areas were peaceful and safe.

He also denounced some audio and video posts in the social media, which tended to raise what he called “clearly unfounded alarms” about the Ibarapa security situation, saying that he has been moving in and out of the area for days now.

According to him, farmers and the law- abiding people in the area were going about their businesses without molestation.

Discountenancing the Amotekun boss’ claim, however, Ogunlana narrated that he was driving along the Eruwa-Ibadan Road on Saturday evening when he heard a gun shot from behind him, but realised later that he was being targeted by some heavily-armed Fulani herdsmen.

