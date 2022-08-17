News

Confusion over LAUTECH resumption

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has denied issuing any statement announcing the resumption of academic activities on August 18. A statement allegedly signed by the Registrar, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye, had announced that students should resume tomorrow after six months of ASUU strike.

 

