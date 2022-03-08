Confusion reigns over leadership of APC

It was drama and confusion yesterday at the National Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Sani Bello presided over a meeting of theCaretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) amidst speculations of the allegedsack of the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, the Chairman of the interim Committee. But the Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committeeof theAllProgressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe has dismissed the alleged sack of Buni as the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee.

According to him, the media report of Buni’s sack is fake. It was reported in some quarters of the media that the President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sacked Buni and asked the Niger State governor Sani Bello to takeover. Sani Bello, the governor of Niger State represents the North Central in the Caretaker Committee. AkpanudoudeheinastatementissuedinAbujaonMonday said, “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All ProgressivesCongress(APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). “The media report is fake news and should be disregarded. “The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadershipchanges are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media. “We urge our teeming supporters, membersandindeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancourfree and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.” Meanwhile, a source closed to Bello said the governor has asked the Secretary to the Caretaker Committee to resign. According to the party source, Akpanudoudehe was summoned by the Niger State governor to the Niger StategovernorslodgeSunday nighttosubmitareportonthe plannedNationalConvention butherefusedandsaidhewas answerable to Mai Mala Buni. The source said he was told by the Niger State governor to go and write his resignation letter. However, security has been beefed up at the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja. In the last one month, the party had routine changed the security men deployed to provide in security in the party.

With the latest development in the All Progressives Congress (APC) the party might hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting before it’s national Convention slated for March 26. The issue of emergency NEC meeting is being muted by the Acting Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and governor of Niger State, Sani Bello The members of the none NationalWorking Committee (NWC) national Executive Committee meeting have also supported the idea of NEC meeting. According to the none NWC-NECmembers, theconvocation of the NEC is what would save the party from many of its decisions. The NEC members who met at Valencia Hotel in Abuja said they were pushing for NEC to avert calamities for the party. According to them, only NEC can remove Mai Mala Buni and install a new chairman not an individual. They recall that the past NWC led by the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was sacked by NEC and it was NEC that brought in Mai Mala Buni as Chairman of the Caretaker Committee. The NEC members dismissed the insinuations that therewerenoNECmembers, as they said they were still on the payroll of the party as none NWC-NEC members. They posited that only NEC can ratify some of the decisions taken by the party through the Caretaker Committee. By APC constitution the Caretaker Committee needs 7 days notice to call an emergency NEC meeting. Meanwhile the party administered oath of office on the state party Chairmen in preparation to the National Convention. The Chairmen had three weeks ago obtained their Certificates of return from the party in a controversial situations. The Niger State governor, who briefed the press after his meeting with other members of the Caretaker Committee and state party Chairmen respectively said he was briefing the press in the capacity of an Acting Chairman. He however could not say if hewasActingonbehalf of the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni or Acting on behalf of the party.

