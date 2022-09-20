Confusion reigns supreme over FA Cup final rounds

…clubs vow to get money incentive before playing

There is no end in sight on the controversy surrounding the final rounds of this year’s Federation Cup with the quarterfinal yet to be played despite the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) fixing different dates for it in recent weeks.

The quarterfinal games were initially scheduled for August 10 across four centres; Jos, Kaduna, Ilorin and Markurdi, but with the NFF submitting the name of Kwara United for CAF Confederation Cup final slot, reserved for the Federation Cup winner, most of the clubs decided to shun the games as they all failed to leave their home base for the quarterfinal games.

The only game that was played was between Heartland and Katsina United with the Owerri-based side winning on penalties. Lobi Stars, Wikki Tourists, Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars failed to show up for their games, however Niger Tornadoes and Kogi United had to return home after their opponents failed to show up.

After a meeting with the clubs by the NFF and the League Management Company, it was agreed that the games should resume from the quarterfinal stage with the exemption of the Heartland and Katsina Utd game, while also promising cash incentives to gear up the clubs. The matches fixed for August 27 failed to hold again and nothing yet till the time of going to press.

The Executive Committee of the NFF, at its meeting of August 18 adopted the resolutions of a peace meeting of Club representatives with NFF officials that agreed to a rebooting of the AITEO Cup Competition 2022 (men’s version) from the quarter-final stage. Part of the agreement was to refund all the clubs their expenses – N3m each as compensation while Katsina and Heartland if to replay, shall receive N5million each.

It was also agreed that the finalist and semi-finalist shall receive N1million and N2million each as subsidies respectively. The eventual winner shall be compensated with an upward review of prize money with at least 50 per cent and shall automatically qualify to the Round of 16 in the 2022/2023 AITEO Cup irrespective of whether they qualify from their state or not.

Meanwhile, the clubs are not ready to play with an official of one of the clubs who crave anonymity said Nigeria football is currently in crisis especially with the coming election and nobody is interested in the AITEO Cup quarterfinals and semifinals not to talk of the final.

“As a matter of fact, we should just forget the AITEO Cup,” the source said. “All they are thinking about now is the election and anybody that says anything at the moment would be tagged as enemy, so we are just looking. “Probably at the end of the election, things might become clearer, but for now, I am not sure of anything.”

Meanwhile, investigation by our reporter revealed that the clubs are ready to play the game if the agreed incentives are paid into their accounts as they do not trust the NFF

