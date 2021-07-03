News

Confusion trails Anambra APGA, APC primaries as defections loom in opposition party

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Four months to the conduct of the Anambra State gubernatorial election, there is an air of confusion among the electorate over which of the three candidates would fly the flag of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Similarly the controversy that is trailing the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary election is threatening to snowball into mass defection of six out of the 11 aggrieved aspirants to another party while the second plot is alleged to be a secret one to work for APGA during the election.

The ruling APGA’s primary produced three candidates from three different factions namely Prof Charles Soludo candidate of National Chairman Ozo Victor Oyeh, Edozie Njoku who is doubling as factional National chairman and candidate of the party and Chukwuma Umoji; the candidate of the Jude Okeke led APGA leadership.

But the crisis of the APC is one that may ultimately consume the party in the coming election following the announcement of Sen Andy Uba as candidate of the party when, according to some party members, no election took place in the 326 electoral wards in the state. Though the 11 aggrieved aspirants of the party had petitioned the National leadership of the party it is not clear if the party would cancel the excise for want of time and this has given the indication that some of the aspirants may either dump the party or work against the party.

At the moment meetings are purportedly ongoing between some stakeholders of APGA and some of the APC aspirants aimed at collapsing their structures into the Soludo campaign organisation to ensure that Sen Andy Uba does not win the November election. Deepening the crisis, the Independent National Electoral Commission (IÑEC) had said that the Oyeh led faction of the party failed to inform the electoral body about the primary election within 21 days to the conduct of the excise. But the Special Adviser to the governor of Anambra State Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye contended that the Constitution of the country made provisions for the penalty of N 500,000.00 and not to deny the party the right to field a candidate. He also dismissed claims that INEC has disqualified the party from contesting saying that an INEC official was on Channels TV and said INEC never disqualified APGA.

He also stated that APGA gave notice of Congress for primaries on May 26, 2021 He said: “Note that on 22nd and 23rd April respectively APGA published details of schedule of activities which included details of schedule for adhoc delegates in two national dailies such as Sun and Thisday newspapers, that these publications were made pursuant to INEC Manual Guidelines for 2021.” But Edozie Njoku contended that he is the National chairman of the party, adding that the claims by Jude Okeke faction that he is not qualified as National Chairman is false, insisting that Okeke erred in law.

“Jude Okeke came up from nowhere on the 15th of June and said that he was the National Chairman; that Oyeh’s faction and my faction have been dissolved. I hate calling myself faction but it’s just for you to understand it. You can’t do that because you need the two NECs to seat. If he came up on the 15th of June, he needs a 21-day notice and he doesn’t have that. That one is already dead on arrival. “I learnt that Oyeh, in his usual way, has rushed to the court to get an order against him. I don’t see that as necessary but if he did, it’s all good. But the thing is that I’m really in a battle because Oyeh did a purported convention without delegates. “The case in APGA is over. We don’t have internal problem. It is now a mandamus compelling INEC to recognise me as the National Chairman. I don’t have a case with Oyeh.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fela resurrects in Miami with launch of first Afro-Caribbean lounge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The spirit of Abami Eda, Late Fela Anikulapokuti and very much the genre of music he created, Afrobeats continue to live on as a US-based Nigerian DJ, DJ Dozzy Ross has opened the first Afro-Caribbean Lounge to immortalized the legend. DJ Dozzy Ross, born Dozie Udemadu and originally from Anambra State said the big […]
News

Traders cry out over invasion of Agboju market by thugs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has been urged to rescue traders of Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji Market Association in Agboju, FESTAC Town, from one Nonye Ukaegbe, who allegedly sent thugs to set the market ablaze on Monday. The Chairman of the association, Chief Fidelis Nwagbo, who stated this, while addressing journalists, during a protest […]
News

COVID-19: Appreciating NPHCDA’s Leadership Intervention

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Notwithstanding heightened division in opinion, orchestrated negative propaganda and the deepening conspiracy theory against COVID19 Vaccine, Nigeria took delivery of 3.92 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, 2 March 2021.The delivery marked the first arrival of COVID-19 vaccine in the country and make Nigeria the next West African country to benefit from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica