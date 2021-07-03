Confusion trails Anambra APGA, APC primaries as defections loom in opposition party

Four months to the conduct of the Anambra State gubernatorial election, there is an air of confusion among the electorate over which of the three candidates would fly the flag of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Similarly the controversy that is trailing the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary election is threatening to snowball into mass defection of six out of the 11 aggrieved aspirants to another party while the second plot is alleged to be a secret one to work for APGA during the election.

The ruling APGA’s primary produced three candidates from three different factions namely Prof Charles Soludo candidate of National Chairman Ozo Victor Oyeh, Edozie Njoku who is doubling as factional National chairman and candidate of the party and Chukwuma Umoji; the candidate of the Jude Okeke led APGA leadership.

But the crisis of the APC is one that may ultimately consume the party in the coming election following the announcement of Sen Andy Uba as candidate of the party when, according to some party members, no election took place in the 326 electoral wards in the state. Though the 11 aggrieved aspirants of the party had petitioned the National leadership of the party it is not clear if the party would cancel the excise for want of time and this has given the indication that some of the aspirants may either dump the party or work against the party.

At the moment meetings are purportedly ongoing between some stakeholders of APGA and some of the APC aspirants aimed at collapsing their structures into the Soludo campaign organisation to ensure that Sen Andy Uba does not win the November election. Deepening the crisis, the Independent National Electoral Commission (IÑEC) had said that the Oyeh led faction of the party failed to inform the electoral body about the primary election within 21 days to the conduct of the excise. But the Special Adviser to the governor of Anambra State Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye contended that the Constitution of the country made provisions for the penalty of N 500,000.00 and not to deny the party the right to field a candidate. He also dismissed claims that INEC has disqualified the party from contesting saying that an INEC official was on Channels TV and said INEC never disqualified APGA.

He also stated that APGA gave notice of Congress for primaries on May 26, 2021 He said: “Note that on 22nd and 23rd April respectively APGA published details of schedule of activities which included details of schedule for adhoc delegates in two national dailies such as Sun and Thisday newspapers, that these publications were made pursuant to INEC Manual Guidelines for 2021.” But Edozie Njoku contended that he is the National chairman of the party, adding that the claims by Jude Okeke faction that he is not qualified as National Chairman is false, insisting that Okeke erred in law.

“Jude Okeke came up from nowhere on the 15th of June and said that he was the National Chairman; that Oyeh’s faction and my faction have been dissolved. I hate calling myself faction but it’s just for you to understand it. You can’t do that because you need the two NECs to seat. If he came up on the 15th of June, he needs a 21-day notice and he doesn’t have that. That one is already dead on arrival. “I learnt that Oyeh, in his usual way, has rushed to the court to get an order against him. I don’t see that as necessary but if he did, it’s all good. But the thing is that I’m really in a battle because Oyeh did a purported convention without delegates. “The case in APGA is over. We don’t have internal problem. It is now a mandamus compelling INEC to recognise me as the National Chairman. I don’t have a case with Oyeh.”

