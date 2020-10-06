Education

Confusion trails emergence of new Uniuyo VC

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

 

 

The Minister of Education, Prof. Adamu Adamu, has summoned the Chairman of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) Governing Council Prof. Austin Awujo, for a crucial meeting in Abuja, as controversy continues to trail the selection process of the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of the institution.

Speaking in in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, on Tuesday, Prof. Awujo, explained that the interview process was fairly and democratically conducted for the best candidate to emerge, but expressed surprise that the outcome of the contest was stoutly rejected by the management of the institution led by the outgoing VC, Prof. Enefiok Essien.

 

“After the interview for the 10 candidates who were cleared for the final round of the contest, three candidates were outstanding. Prof. Edet Udo, of the Department of Agricultural Economics scored a total of 90 percent; Prof. Nnyaudoh Ndaeyo, the current Deputy Vice Chancellor, polled 86 percent while Prof. Gabriel Umoh, also of the Department of Agri-Economics, scored 70 percent,” he explained.

 

According to him, the outcome was, however, rejected by the outgoing VC and his supporters, leading to a vote by some observers, adding that the voting, which he said was not recognized by the extant laws governing the institution.

 

He explained that during the voting process, Prof. Ndaeyo polled nine votes, Prof. Edet four, while Prof. Umoh, scored zero vote.

 

Expressing regret over the decision of the outgoing VC and others to accept the outcome of the official interview in which Prof. Edet scored the highest; Awujo said he was forced to put a call to the Executive Secretary (ES) of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

Meanwhile, the UNIUYO management has hurriedly announced Prof. Ndaeyo, as the new VC of the institution.

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr. Aniediabasi Udofia, in a statement on Tuesday, said the decision was reached at the Governing Council meeting of the institution.

