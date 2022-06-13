Confusion trails Hajj 2022 as states rejects Azman Airline for airlifts

The Selection of Azman Air to transport intending pilgrims by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has been rejected by some states, a move which might crippled the entire 2022 Hajj Pilgrimages.

Kano, one of the states slated for the airline to airlift its pilgrims, insisted that they would not accept the airline for alleged lack of professionalism in Hajj Operations and enough planes for its pilgrims.

The Executive Secretary Kano Pilgrims Agency, Muhammad Abba Dambatta, said they were surprised at NAHCON’s attitude in selecting airlines for states which has gone against the norms and practices of Hajj Operations over the years.

He said, they held a series of meetings with NAHCON official’s both in Mecca and in their office and in Abuja, and the Commission only told them that they have forwarded compiled names of proposed airlines to the Presidency for approvals.

“As I’m talking to you now, our stand is still on Max Air and no going back I have paid Hajj deposit money of 60 percent, we have met all the requirements and the 19th date of our commencement of airlift is sacrosanct and we have informed Max Air to get ready no going back,” he said.

Azman Airline was one of the three airlines engaged by NAHCON to ferry pilgrims to and from Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

