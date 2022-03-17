News

Congestion: FG plans 24-hr ports’ operations

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has perfected plans to commence 24 hours ports’ operations in order to resolve the challenge of congestion in Lagos ports.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, at a press conference organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Commenting on efforts to decongest Lagos ports, Adebayo said: “I did point out in my presentation that there are major challenges that are being encountered in the industry. And I said, one of the challenges is with clearing of goods. Yes, I am part of the ease of doing business. My ministry is in charge with the implementation of ease of doing business. I am the Vice Chairman of the Presidential Ease of Doing Business Environment Council (PEBEC), which is under the chairmanship of His Excellency, the Vice President. PEBEC has been doing a lot of work to try to improve the business environment in this country. And a lot of effort is going into trying to see what efforts can be made and what can be done to ease that particular environment. The government is spending a lot of money on infrastructure, the road to the port. Contracts have been awarded for scanning machines for the Customs to enable them clear goods more efficiently and quicker. Plans are underway for the port to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so that they’ll be quicker movement of goods.”

The minister equally disclosed that the government was assessing the impacts of the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war on the nation’s economy.

Responding to question about the prevailing trade relationship between Nigeria and Ukraine, the Minister said: “I can assure you that my ministry is looking at all the issues involved. And since the war has come up, the trade department in my ministry is looking at all the things that we import, and that we export to them with a view to come up with a policy paper, which we will be presenting to the President.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari, 83 other leaders to attend UN General Assembly

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Barring any unforeseen development, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead the Nigerian delegation to the 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United Kingdom.   According to the provisional list released by the UN and cited by Per Second News, it was learnt that Buhari is scheduled to depart Abuja on September 19. […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo meets Tinubu in Aso Rock

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, met with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu yesterday at the Presidential Villa. This was revealed through some viral photographs released by Osinbajo’s personal photographer, Tolani Ali, yesterday. No official statement was released on the meeting of both leaders from the South-west as at the time of […]
News

IGP begins overhauling of S’East security architecture, redeploys CP, DCPs, others  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of Christopher A. Owolabi as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of Anambra State Police Command. The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica