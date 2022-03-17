Congestion: FG plans 24-hr ports’ operations

The Federal Government has perfected plans to commence 24 hours ports’ operations in order to resolve the challenge of congestion in Lagos ports.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, at a press conference organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Commenting on efforts to decongest Lagos ports, Adebayo said: “I did point out in my presentation that there are major challenges that are being encountered in the industry. And I said, one of the challenges is with clearing of goods. Yes, I am part of the ease of doing business. My ministry is in charge with the implementation of ease of doing business. I am the Vice Chairman of the Presidential Ease of Doing Business Environment Council (PEBEC), which is under the chairmanship of His Excellency, the Vice President. PEBEC has been doing a lot of work to try to improve the business environment in this country. And a lot of effort is going into trying to see what efforts can be made and what can be done to ease that particular environment. The government is spending a lot of money on infrastructure, the road to the port. Contracts have been awarded for scanning machines for the Customs to enable them clear goods more efficiently and quicker. Plans are underway for the port to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so that they’ll be quicker movement of goods.”

The minister equally disclosed that the government was assessing the impacts of the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war on the nation’s economy.

Responding to question about the prevailing trade relationship between Nigeria and Ukraine, the Minister said: “I can assure you that my ministry is looking at all the issues involved. And since the war has come up, the trade department in my ministry is looking at all the things that we import, and that we export to them with a view to come up with a policy paper, which we will be presenting to the President.”

