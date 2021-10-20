Congestion: Trucks’ turnaround time trimmed

High cost of moving containers from Lagos ports to some destinations within the city has been cut by 60 per cent, thanks to the Electronic Call-Up System (ETO) introduced by the Federal Government, as turnaround time for truck has been trimmed down from two weeks to 60 hours, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Nigerian ports have been on the worst scale in ship turnaround time in West African subregion for years now as a result of port access congestion.

Before the advent of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s electronic call-up system in February 2021, an average of 4,000 trucks struggled to access the port daily.

However, the Authority, in collaboration with the Truck Transit Park Limited, the company responsible for the operations of the Electronic Call-up System (ETO), have been able to schedule and batch an average of 3,000 trucks daily.

Truck Transit Park Limited is a public private partnership initiative with a key stake by NPA. It was borne out of the need to solve the Apapa perennial traffic nightmare.

Six months after its various challenges, the Chief Operations Officer of the company, Mr Temidayo Adeboye, explained that the multiple illegal payments along Apapa and Tin can ports access roads had been eliminated through the synchronised Eto booking system, while the cost of moving container has been dropped.

Outlay

For instance, he explained that before the coming of Eto, the cost of cargo movement from Apapa to other locations in Lagos was above N1 million. Adeboye added that a 20-feet container now attracted between N200,000 and N300,000 as against between N750,000 and N800,000 within Lagos in the old order, while a 40-feet box that went for between N1,500,000 and N1,600,000 then now goes for between N400,000 and N750,000 respectively. A freight cost within Apapa now hovers between N100,000 and N150,000, as against between N200 and N300,000 previously.

Turnaround

Also, he explained that it now takes an average of 60 hours as against two weeks for a reefer truck to make a turn around, while flat bed truck takes 62 hours; empty container truck, 90 hours; export container truck, 76 hours as against the previous maximum two weeks truck’s turnaround time across the different types of trucks. He noted that trucks now parks in about 29 NPA approved parks from where they proceed to port after schedule and batched via Eto application.

Adeboye said: “The Nigerian Ports Authority has been carrying out inspection on trucks. It certifies trucks that can access the port and you must register and have a certificate. “So, of that 76,000 that registered with us, only 17,000 have access to the port.

Now, looking at the quality of trucks that have access to the port, do they even meet minimum standards? The answer is no.” Challenges Also, Adeboye noted that the absence of a dedicated port or space for empty containers inside the port had compounded the challenge of lack of barge – to-ship container transfer, making the movement of empty containers very clumsy. He explained: “We don’t have a space for empty containers as a port with our high volume of import as a country.

“So, our plan with NPA in the next two years is that empty containers don’t have to go back to port by road because 50 per cent of the traffic inward the port is empty containers. “If you look at the quay side, over 60 per cent of the containers there are empty containers trying to get loaded on the vessel when the ship, on arrival, has not even dropped her goods. “If you have empty container bays inside the port and you can use barges on the other side, it becomes easy to designate points of loading and offloading containers.

However, he lamented that none of the barges in Nigeria had met international standards, saying that there has to be a lot of investment in that sector to bring in world class barges that could guarantee ship side loading of containers in order to solve a major problem in the port sector.

Also, the COO explained that all the licensed operating tank farms on the Tin Can port axis had not met the oil and gas minimum regulatory standards of operations in the industry, saying that one of the infractions being lack of truck holding bays for their fleets of tankers.

For instance, Adeboye said all the tank farms operating in Tin Can port axis lacked holding bays for their trucks, explaining that they constitute a major challenge to the call-up operation.

According to him, “the major challenge we have in the Mile 2 axis is the bad road, which encourages extortion, because of the road construction going on.

“Another challenge is the oil and gas truckers. If you look at the entire tank farms operating on that Tin can-Mile 2 axis, I can beat my chest that none of the companies meets the oil and gas regulatory standards, but they got the licenses to operate without a truck park. “So, they have designated a full lane on the road for their own truck parking.

This is a major challenge. “This is also part of the things the Lagos State government is seeking to address with the trailer park at Orile-Iganmu. I think they have got a new investor.” Also, he lamented that the 31 hectares of land at Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) truck park in Orile, Lagos, had not been utilised by the tanker drivers because they prefer to park on the roads, with this, the investor of the park has been unable to recoup his money.

Financing

Adeboye added: “We will begin to see an improvement in the quality of truck in the system next year. Now, there are plans for the Federal Government to finance the acquisition of trucks for them. In the past, nobody was talking about truck financing. “When the business starts flowing and investors see opportunities in them, they will pull out funds for massive acquisition of trucks.”

Last line

More holding bays and good access road should be provided for the movement of cargoes from the sea ports to their destinations

