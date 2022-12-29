Arts & Entertainments

Congolese gospel singer, Mike Sebareme, breaks into Nigerian music scene

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Tony Okuyeme

 

 

US-based Congolese gospel singer, Mike Sebareme, is banking on his newly released single, titled ‘My Lady’, to break into the Nigerian gospel music scene.

The multi-talented singer recently had one of his songs, ‘Holy is the Lord’, featured in the newly released Kingdom Boiz’s mixtape which is currently making waves in churches in Nigeria.

His new single ‘My Lady’ is “infused with an undeniable Afro pop sound and lyrics that is bound to get you on your feet.

The song also features on his highly anticipated album ‘Seek God to find Him’. Mike is definitely bringing true biblical principles merged with current song styles that transcend the limits of gospel music.”

Mike’s new single is a tip of the iceberg as he prepares to take the Nigerian gospel music scene by storm in 2023.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Ubachukwu, Okagbue… where are Gulder Ultimate Search’s past winners?

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

After a four-year hiatus, the much-awaited survival reality TV show, Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) returns tomorrow, October 16, with contestants expected to battle for the ultimate prize. Themed ‘The Age of Craftsmanship, the 18 contestants will be taken to the jungle to compete against each other and nature in search of a secret treasure that […]
Arts & Entertainments

Emeka Rollas re-elected as AGN president

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Emeka Rollas has been re-elected to serve another three years as president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). Rollas’ tenure as the incumbent AGN president was to end in November 2022. The AGN elected new national executive council (NEC) members are saddle with the responsibility to steer the affairs of the body for the […]
Arts & Entertainments

I have a natural talent making people laugh – Classy Jester

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fast-rising comedian, Olawuyi Toheeb Olatunde, also known as Classy Jester, recently spoke about the importance of originality in creative endeavours. The young comedian, who is presently studying Statistics at LAUTECH, also explained that copying other comedians will only bring downfall for any creative person who wants to succeed in making comedy skits. Responding to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica