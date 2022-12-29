Congolese gospel singer, Mike Sebareme, breaks into Nigerian music scene

Tony Okuyeme

US-based Congolese gospel singer, Mike Sebareme, is banking on his newly released single, titled ‘My Lady’, to break into the Nigerian gospel music scene.

The multi-talented singer recently had one of his songs, ‘Holy is the Lord’, featured in the newly released Kingdom Boiz’s mixtape which is currently making waves in churches in Nigeria.

His new single ‘My Lady’ is “infused with an undeniable Afro pop sound and lyrics that is bound to get you on your feet.

The song also features on his highly anticipated album ‘Seek God to find Him’. Mike is definitely bringing true biblical principles merged with current song styles that transcend the limits of gospel music.”

Mike’s new single is a tip of the iceberg as he prepares to take the Nigerian gospel music scene by storm in 2023.

