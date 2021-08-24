Congolese officials harass Nigerian diplomats, burgle embassy, seize property

Moves by Nigerian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ambassador Omar Suleiman, to recover a seized property and stop the harassment of Nigerian diplomats in the country have proved abortive since August 2020.

It was gathered that the Congolese officials allegedly burgled the Nigerian Embassy in Kinshasa, which was carried out by diplomatic police officers deployed to the mission.

Also, Nigerian diplomatic property in the choice area of Gombe, Kinshasa DR Congo, was seized by the officials.

The burglary of the embassy and the illegal seizure of the Nigerian diplomatic property were carried out by officials of DR Congo, even as the government of the host country turned blind eyes to the atrocities.

A source working in the Nigerian Embassy, who did not want his name in print for fear of reprisal by the host country, said all attempts by the Nigerian Ambassador to the DR Congo, Ambassador Omar Suleiman, to get the authorities of the host country to investigate the desecration of the embassy and return the seized property had been rebuffed by the government of that country.

The source further explained that there was also a threat to the life of the former Head of Mission, Ambassador Charles Nkem Ibim and the Consular Officer, one Mr. Kareem, bythelandgrabbers for daring to stop them.

