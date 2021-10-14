Congress: APC mulls sharing arrangements in troubled state chapters

… to avert parallel congresses, polarization, boycotts; inaugurates c’ttees

Barring any twist, the All Progressives Congress (APC), is set to ameliorate festering crises in many of its chapters ahead of Saturday’s state congresses by adopting the option of sharing arrangements in the composition of executives in the disputed states.

It was learnt that the option of sharing arrangements among the groups and interests was proposed to avert another round of parallel congresses, polarization and boycott of state congresses across the country. The ruling party has had many of its state chapters embroiled in crises over the outcomes of the ward and local government congresses held recently across the country.

This is as interventions and reports of different appeal committees set up by the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, have literally been in a stalemate.

The disputed processes of the two previous exercises have pitched governors, ministers, lawmakers and other stakeholders against themselves across the states, thereby raising fresh anxiety ahead of the state congresses.

Notable among states where crises in the party are mostly pronounced and members polarised include Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, Kwara, Cross River, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Adamawa, among others. Speaking with New Telegraph, a former National Working Committee (NWC) member of the party, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the consideration of sharing formula arrangement by the party hierarchy may be the only means of pacifying different camps and interests within the party.

He said: “Saturday’s State Congress is a make-or-mar moment for the party and it is encouraging to know that the party hierarchy is contemplating sharing arrangements for state executives among disputed groups.

We only need to know how the percentage will be, especially in APC-controlled states.” While justifying the move, the APC chieftain said the modalities for allotment may be the next line of crisis in many of the state chapters, adding, however, that the earlier the issues in the states are resolved, the better for the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“The governors may have no choice but to concede to the sharing formula because it is also to give legroom to new entrants into the party. It is clear that if the current struggle persists, we may not make much progress in the states and this will automatically dovetailed to the centre. “Look at what is happening in Osun State; our party members are divided between former Governor Rauf Aregbesola and his successor, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who was even the Chief of Staff to Aregbesola.

How can we win any election in such a rowdy situation? All we need is just inclusiveness and I think the proposed sharing arrangement will give a sense of belonging and ownership to everyone in the party,” he said.

To avert implosions within its ranks, the APC, last week, reconstituted its National Reconciliation Committee, with a view to reconciling aggrieved stakeholders ahead of its yet-to-be scheduled National Convention.

According to Governor Mala Buni, who inaugurated the committee, he said: “Your report on resolution of these discrepancies will indicate our readiness as a united and strong family for the national convention. Your assignment, therefore, has a great impact and influence on the convention.” Meanwhile, the APC has inaugurated state congress committees without naming the chairmen and other members for various states.

