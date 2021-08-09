Congress: Beji emerges Niger PDP Chair for second term

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared Tanko Beji, as the winner of the party’s chairmanship contest in Niger State at the just-concluded congress.

It will be recalled that the PDP congress scheduled for September 12 last year, was marred by violence as thugs, suspected to be loyal to the two top contenders for the office of the chairman, engaged each other in a free for all.

The Chairman, PDP Congress Committee and Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, said this while announcing the result of the election yesterday at the PDP secretariat.

Abounu said a total of 2,305 delegates/voters were accredited in the process, out of which Tanko Beji polled 2,092 votes, leaving his co-contestant, Mr. Ahmed Muktar, with only two votes while eight votes were voided.

However, Muktar and his camp, led by a former governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, did not show up at the congress, which saw the Tanko Beji group winning by a landslide.

