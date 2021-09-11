Congress: Group calls for LGA party chairman’s replacement

A group tagged; Progressive Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State has called for the reversal of the last Local Government Party congress following a breach of number seven guideline towards the conduct of consensus of councils leaders.

The group insisted in a statement issued in Minna and signed by its Chairman, Mohammed Yahaya Shitu and Secretary, Jibrin Baba Aminu that only a literate will lead the LG’s chapter of the party as chairman. The group alleged in the statement that the alleged winner of the LG’s chairmanship seat, Yusuf Mohammed was a school dropout who did not have the required educational certificate to contest the election. They however called for a change in the result of the congress in the LG area and declare Isah Abdulkadir as the authentic winner. The group blamed the party Acting Chairman, Alhaji Siadu Galkogo for “deliberately disobeying Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s instruction that the state party leaders should intervene for peace and tranquility.”

Like this: Like Loading...