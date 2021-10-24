Congresses tear parties apart

After last weekend’s state congress of the All Progressives Congress which recorded one death and many casualties, JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM writes that the battle now moves to appeal

From the commencement of this democratic dispensation, the control of party structures in the various state and national level is critical to the success of the governors and even the president- but it also comes with conflicts among the political actors. This has not failed to play out at the ward, local and state government levels of the congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last three months.

This practice, according to pundits, is promised on the aphorism that he who controls the party structure will eventually determine the cause of the administration in the state.

That explains why the last congresses became do or die affair between sitting governors and their predecessors Whereas the congresses ordinarily should serve as a fair means of electing party executives and delegates, many party leaders and governors resorted to consensus arrangementan agreement with two or more persons on an issue in which they are all concerned. That consensus was adopted by the APC in the conduct of its congresses – from ward to the state level that held on September 16. However, the consensus theory has not gone down well with many party members and chieftains as some are already preparing for a showdown.

Yes, the APC constitution provides for consensus for its Convention or congresses as Article 20 (I) (a) of the constitution states: All Party posts prescribed or implied by this Constitution shall be filled by democratically conducted elections at the respective National Convention or Congress subject, where possible, to consensus, Provided that where a Candidate has emerged by consensus for an elective position, a vote of “yes” or “no” by ballot or voice shall be called, to ensure that it was not an imposition which could breed discontent and crisis.

Unfortunately, some party members believe that the party leadership breached its constitution in the conduct of the last congresses of the party, the reason there are emergence of factional executives.

From Kano to Delta, Delta to Ogun, Ogun to Oyo, Oyo to Lagos, Lagos to Abia, Abia to Enugu, Enugu to Cross River, etc, the story is the same as allegations of imposition of party executives from ward to state are rife. Pandemonium broke out at the Ake Palace ground venue organised by loyalists of former governor Ibikunle Amosun where one person was feared killed while three others were injured.

The hoodlums, numbering over 20, stormed the venue of the congress in unmarked vehicles shooting sporadically at members of the party. In Osun State, two persons were injured as gunshots rock factional congress venue organised by Rauf Aregbesola faction of the party in Osogbo, following the exchange of gunshots by some unidentified persons. Winners that emerged from the venues were said to be imposed.

The imposition of party executive was evident that some party members were disallowed from obtaining forms to contest for the party offices and where they were able to obtain the forms, they were prevented or denied submission. A Cross River State candidate for the State chairmanship, Koko Dan had lamented that he was denied the opportunity to return his completed form to contest the chairmanship position in his state. Koko Dan was not alone in the allegation of been shot out of the contest.

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee had structured the congresses that nomination forms were handed over to some individuals in the Wards, Local government areas and states. In Abia, it was alleged that the state nomination forms were given to Chief Ikechi Emenike, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Nigeria Nsukka.

The same story in Delta, where the forms were submitted to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. Coming to Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Imo, Niger, Kwara, Ekiti et al, the stories were not different. The reason double or triple party executives had emerged in those states at all levels. For Delta State, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo and many others in the state boycotted the state congress, accusing the Deputy Senate President of breaching the consensus agreement reached with Chief John Odigie-Oyegun- led reconciliation committee for South-South. A statement signed by 19 of the chieftains under the aegis of Delta APC leaders’ council and the state working committee said the process was conducted in breach of an agreement for a consensus arrangement to accommodate all tendencies in the state.

They said: “We stand on the initial position of the party, and present the original consensus ward to state Exco list as directed by the leadership of the party and put together by the leaders and stakeholder of the party from across all tendencies and factions within the party here in Delta State.

“We would not recognise any other executive other than the consensus executives put together by the leaders and stakeholders, which have been affirmed as the wards, Local Government Area and state executives, by all APC faithful across the state; ”We enjoin all APC faithful across Delta state to remain focused and steadfast, as we assure them that the party will be redeemed and rescued from the hands of those who want to trade with what we all suffered to build, just for their selfish ends. In Osun State, a group,

The Osun Progressives (TOP) loyal to the former governor of the state and now Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has dragged the party to court over what they consider as breach in the conduct of the congresses. They are challenging the legality or otherwise of the congress presided over by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye-led Committee.

Before the October 16 state congress in Abia State, some APC stakeholders in the state had briefed the media, stating their boycott of the congress.

The stakeholders led by Senator Chris Adighije hinged their position on the agreement reached with the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma. Uzodinma had assured them that there before no state congress in Abia State as they needed to harmonize the ward and local government consensus before the state congress, this was not so, as the Caretaker Committee was alleged to have released the materials for state congress to Chief Emenike.

The battle for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has been won and lost. Ugochukwu Agballah, a lawyer and former Commissioner for Works, emerged victorious.

He was declared winner by the sevenman Congress Committee led by Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu, ahead of former military governor of Gombe State, Group Capt Joe Orji (rtd); former Deputy Chairman of APC in the state, Mr. Adolphus Ude, and one Mr. Paul Omeje. Agballah, who hails from Udi Local Government Area, Enugu West Senatorial District, recorded the landslide victory through direct voting in which voters lined behind their choice. He scored 684 votes against four votes by Omeje.

However, Group Capt Orji (rtd) was absent at the venue – Destiny Event Centre, Independence Layout Enugu. The APC Group known as APC Rebirth had decried the imposition going on the party tagged consensus. Addressing journalists in Abuja on the anomalies of the APC Congresses, the convener of the group, Abubakar Usman Sidiq said, “We take the courageous step of admitting that the APC has deviated from the ideal- political party our founding fathers envisioned during its formation in 2013.

Having succeeded in winning the elections and enthroning the government in 2015 to birth the radical change that was in urgent need in the country, the onerous task of managing the party as a true and progressive political party began to hit brick walls as early as the party came into power.

“As part of activities leading to our National Convention, we have held Ward and Local Government congresses in a very undemocratic way, clearly imposing leadership on members at the grassroots in the guise of the so called ‘consensus’ candidate.

“While we acknowledge that consensus is one of our party’s Constitutional provisions, it is an irrefutable fact that the APC Constitution did not envisage a situation where certain individuals, whether as governors, former governors or party leaders would coerce members into accepting a premeditated outcome as a mutually agreed option.

A forced outcome is never a consensus, because any procedure that does not uphold the freedom of choice of individuals cannot be said to embody the progressive politics that APC ought to represent.”

But the Caretaker Committee feels differently on the congresses as the secretary of the Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe commended the outcome of the exercise.

He said, “In adherence to internal democracy and the charge by the leader of our great party, President Muhammadu Buhari that the party be returned to the people, card-carrying party members came out enmasse to elect executives who will take charge of APC affairs accross the states for the next four years. “However, our attention has been drawn to reports of so-called and purported “parallel” Congresses.

To borrow the phrase of one of our esteemed governors, such “parallel” Congresses are mere naming ceremonies. The purported “parallel” Congresses are futile activities and very strange to the party, our Constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the State and other Congresses.

“Only exercises conducted by duly inaugurated State Congress Committees are recognised by the party. The APC leadership will not hesitate to take adequate and lawful measures against any person or interest sabotaging the collective Party’s interest and efforts to achieve peace and unity in our great party.”

