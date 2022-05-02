Connak Foundation unveils Lagos branch, set up first borehole project in Alimosho

A non-profit organisation based in Abia State, Connak Foundation has spread it’s philanthropy services to Lagos State. The non-governmental organisation which was founded in 2012, marked its 10th anniversary with a lavish party at the Lagos Continental Hotel to Launch its presence in the state.

According to the CEO of Connak Foundation, Carol Emeka Sunday, the foundation which started as a family passion to help the less privileged in their community grew to become an organisation created to promote the education of children, build the capacities of youths and women, and improve the livelihood of indigent families within low-income communities.

“Connak Foundation first started as a family passion to help the less privileged. Our chairman, founder and main sponsor, Ken neth Ukeagu saw the need to help people with low income in Afugiri community.

He paid school fees of a few children whose parents could not send to school. After paying tuition fees, school uniforms and books, Ukeagu was worried the children may not be enthusiastic to go, so he hired buses that could take them to and fro. “With time, we provided school lunch.

People of the community were amazed to see village children riding in air-conditioned busses to school and that was how other well-meaning individuals started partnering with us to do more for the community. This was our humble beginning,” she said.

She further explained that, Connak Foundation, is expanding its humanitarian services to the South West zone with an operational base in Lagos State. The non-profit organisation has put their humanitarian services into action as it has finished its first borehole project in Alimosho community in the state.

