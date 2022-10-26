Connecting Africa: Group exhibition on contemporary demand, agitations

‘Connecting Africa’, an exhibition that explores layers of issues, conversations, social banter and observations through works of artists from different parts of Africa, opened penultimate Saturday at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, one of the leading Arts Houses in Lagos.

Curated by Mathew Oyedele, and featuring works by Moussa Issarou, Blaise Afrique, Kansiime Brian Lister, Dominique Zinkpè, Samuel Tete- Katchan, Luke Osaro, Nathanaël Vodouhè and Itchie Bidias Romaric, the exhibition runs till this Saturday. Oyedele, in his curatorial statement, noted that the show is in dialogue with contemporary demand and agitations across the continent where the youth are finally finding their voice, adding that the themes therefore include consumerism, peace-within, inclusion, social commentary, connectivity and relationship as the growing youthful population demands. According to him, with this rapid increase and growth in the African youth population comes various questions.

“Will African governments create enabling environments for innovation and research? Will they create structures that answer to the demand of this growing population? Will they foster connections that are devoid of hostilities and hatred? “The willingness and zeal to coordinate effort and policies that drive business expansion, creative and scientific research, education, technology, skills and youthful development is obviously lacking in Africa and the youth are seemingly navigating their ways by taking growth into their own hands. They are creating fresh ways of doing business, connecting to the internet to reach the digital world, speaking up, connecting to solar energy for electricity and improving the living conditions of Africans,” he said.

Founder, Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, informed that their aim, through this exhibition, “is to instigate an epiphany for the need to chart a new path and direction for the African continent. Hence, the title ‘Connecting Africa’. “Our role as a gallery is to position ourselves through platforms that shape and initiate conversation on happenings in our immediate, and by extension, distant environment. This is the crucible where this exhibition is formed.”

Issarou is a Cameroonian painter who grew up watching and observing elders who sewed and made shoes in his community. Seeing his interest in this direction, his father thereafter pushed him to artistic creations such as drawing, screen printing and calligraphy and promised to enroll him in an art school, which did not exist in his city. After his secondary school, he enrolled in French Modern Letters and then, Plastic Arts. Issarou has showcased his works on platforms like the Yelwata Maroua Festival, 2017, the 2020 Cultural Return, and also the International Visual Art Colloquium, “Arts and Emergence in Africa” where he was awarded the first position.

He was awarded the regional winner of the Young Hopes Competition organised by Doual’Art in June 2021. Afrique was born in the North West Grass Field area of Cameroon in the village of Kumbo in 1993, where drawing and creating toys became his favourite activities of the young Blaise. He continued drawing and experimenting with colours throughout primary, secondary and university education. His high school education was science inclined. After high school he became a mathematics teacher and simultaneously did a four years study in the arts (2012-2015) under Brazilian arts professor Paulo Lemos who doubled as a missionary and was stationed in Cameroon for six years. After this four year study he went ahead to get a Bachelor’s Degree in visual Arts / Arts History (2017-2020) graduating as the best student in his University.

His medium of expression is acrylic on canvas in which he employs masks, symbolic elements from African culture, geometric patterns, figurines, lines, colours and sometimes textures in the synthesis of images that he describes as “Afro Abstract Figurative paintings”. Lister is a Ugandan-based award winning contemporary artist with a Bachelor’s degree in International Business at Makerere University. His strength lies in figurative painting alongside visual art using his exceptional penmanship with oil paint, acrylic paint and a ball point pen to depict the rawest most unfiltered human emotions in his artwork, earning him recognition as the ‘African Bic Art Master’ in the People’s Choice Awards (2019-2020) and the Bic brand ambassador, where his theme was centered around “Life Talking about the everyday girl child happiness” nominating him as one of the best artists on the continent.

Lister’s work has featured in Gumbo art gallery, at St Harvey, Illinois and Wonder Art Gallery, LA Bic collection gallery Nairobi, sons of art gallery, in Kampala, and currently working with Alexis galleries in Lagos and UAE. Zinkpè, born in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, honed his craft by participating in numerous workshops and residencies in Africa and Europe. Very quickly, he made his name known with the Young African Talent Prize which he received during Grapholie in Abidjan. Present at major events on the international art scene, the Dakar Biennale awarded him the Uemoa Prize in 2002. Zinkpè’s painting explores tortuous paths where the characters, halfway between human beings and animals, evoke games of power, masquerade or sex, no doubt alluding to our human comedy.

His singular line can be recognized on the canvas; intimate, powerful, provocative. As for his sculptures, notes Oyedele, “they are sometimes made from rolled up burlap and sometimes are born from small amalgamated wooden figurines.” Tete-Katchan was born in Togo and currently resides in Accra. After his secondary school in 1997, he worked at the art studio of Mr. Joseph Amedokpo, studying and developing his own style from the ‘Oshogbo Art’ from the South West of Nigeria. One year later, he started exhibiting his paintings.

He attended the instituto Rural de Arte Hosz del Jucar (Albacete in Spain) in 2007. Tete- Katchan is a cultural agent, graphic designer and painter by profession. He is the Director and Co-founder of Accra Center for Contemporary Art (ACCArt), a Non-Profitable Organisation. Tete-Katchan has exhibited his paintings in Africa, Europe and USA. And, his works had been sold at several auctions. Osaro is a graduate of Fine Art from Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria who has practiced as a full-time studio artist since 2004.

He has participated in several art exhibitions locally and internationally and is a member of Society of Nigerian Artists as well as the famous Artzero. Osaro lives and works in Lagos, Nigeria. Vodouhè devoted himself to drawing at a very young age in an attempt to find the features of a loved one who left far too soon.

Since then, he has grown to become an artist who approaches his work with a fine mind and a steady hand without detour or concession. His paintings, sculptures, as well as his installations and performances, are an invitation to dialogue on his perception of the world, on social facts or mechanisms of enslavement. Bidias was born in Kumba, Cameroon, as the last born of a family of four. He discovered his art talent at a very young age having worked and being mentored by artists such as Max Iyonga. He thereafter went through an arts training program organised by a local brewery company for six years. He began his professional art career after high school and had his first exhibition in 2013.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...