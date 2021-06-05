Business

Conoil Plc records 13% drop in Q1

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo Comment(0)

Petroleum marketer, Conoil Plc, recorded a revenue drop of 13.1 percent in its first quarter period ended March 31, 2021. The company’s revenue in the period stood at N33.09billion compared to N38.14 percent recorded in first quarter in 2020. The shortfall in revenue notwithstanding, the company’s bottom-line grew by 62.8 percent due to effective cost by management. More importantly, there is hope for shareholders as there are indications they may get a good Return on Investment (RoI) when the financial year of the company ends in December.

The unaudited financial figures for first quarter 2021 presented to the Nigerian Exchange Plc by Conoil showed that both Profit before tax and Profit after tax grew by 62.8 percent. Profit before tax rose to N623.5million in March 2021 as against N382.9million reported in the first quarter period in 2020. Profit after tax also increased from N260. 38million as at March 31, 2020 to N423.93million in the review financial period ended March 31, 2021

. Earnings per Share (EPS) moved up by 62.8 percent from 38kobo to 61kobo in the review period while retained earnings stood at N15.77billion as at March 31, 2021 compared to N15.56billion achieved in the same period in 2020. Shareholders’ funds of the company stood at N19.94billion as at March 31, 2021, increasing by 1.1 percent from N19.73billion in the previous period ended March 31, 2020. In the same vein, Net assets per share grew by 1.1 percent to 2,874 kobo from 2,843kobo in March 31, 2020. Conoil however maintained its share capital at N346. 98billion as the figure in March 31, 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19 exposed Nigeria to other opportunities besides oil –LCCI President

Posted on Author in this interview with ANNA OBOHO

The President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Toki Mabogunje, in this interview with ANNA OBOHO, recounts the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and advises Nigeria to fill the supply gap created by the pandemic with a product other than oil   What difference would the government’s decision to waive tax for MSME make on […]
Business

NSE records midweek gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained positive sentiment following gains recorded majorly by blue chip stocks as investors continued to leverage on undervalued stocks. The key market performance measure, the NSE All Share Index rose by 0.15 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism […]
Business

AstraZeneca reports COVID vaccine sales of $275m

Posted on Author Reporter

  AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine contributed $275 million to first-quarter sales and shaved three cents per share from its earnings, as it posted better-than-expected results and forecast growth in the second half. This is the first time the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has given financial details of the distribution and sales of its vaccine, which it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica