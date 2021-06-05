Conoil Plc records 13% drop in Q1

Petroleum marketer, Conoil Plc, recorded a revenue drop of 13.1 percent in its first quarter period ended March 31, 2021. The company’s revenue in the period stood at N33.09billion compared to N38.14 percent recorded in first quarter in 2020. The shortfall in revenue notwithstanding, the company’s bottom-line grew by 62.8 percent due to effective cost by management. More importantly, there is hope for shareholders as there are indications they may get a good Return on Investment (RoI) when the financial year of the company ends in December.

The unaudited financial figures for first quarter 2021 presented to the Nigerian Exchange Plc by Conoil showed that both Profit before tax and Profit after tax grew by 62.8 percent. Profit before tax rose to N623.5million in March 2021 as against N382.9million reported in the first quarter period in 2020. Profit after tax also increased from N260. 38million as at March 31, 2020 to N423.93million in the review financial period ended March 31, 2021

. Earnings per Share (EPS) moved up by 62.8 percent from 38kobo to 61kobo in the review period while retained earnings stood at N15.77billion as at March 31, 2021 compared to N15.56billion achieved in the same period in 2020. Shareholders’ funds of the company stood at N19.94billion as at March 31, 2021, increasing by 1.1 percent from N19.73billion in the previous period ended March 31, 2020. In the same vein, Net assets per share grew by 1.1 percent to 2,874 kobo from 2,843kobo in March 31, 2020. Conoil however maintained its share capital at N346. 98billion as the figure in March 31, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...