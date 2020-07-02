Business

Conoil records N139.8bn turnover

Conoil Plc has reported a turnover growth of 14.4 per cent to N139.8 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.
According to a statement from the company, Conoil’s 2019 full year results showed that the company maintained its leadership position in the industry, reaping bountifully from the huge investments in its business portfolios.
This is against the background of the tough challenges that marked the operating environment of the downstream oil sector, the nation’s total energy provider.
The company recorded a 9.8 per cent growth in profit after tax, which rose to N1.97 billion in 2019 from N1.79 billion posted in 2018. Operating profit on ordinary activities before taxation and exceptional items grew by 10.4 per cent from N2.56 billion to N2.83 billion.
The company also recorded an increase of 10.2 per cent in its Net Assets from N15.26 billion to N16.82 billion.
The management said given the impressive performance, and in fulfilment of its promise to its teeming shareholders, the company has proposed N1.39 billion as dividend payout to shareholders for the financial year ending December 2019.
This meant that shareholders will get 200 kobo on every 50 kobo ordinary share.
Explaining the company’s impressive growths in turnover and profitability, a statement issued by the management said: “Conoil attributed the impressive results to effective cost management strategy, aggressive marketing and improved sales. We repositioned our retail stations by embarking on massive upgrade of the outlets thereby boosting sales.
“The modest dividend proposal is hinged on the need to consolidate our cash management effort vis-à-vis the liquidity squeeze in the economy.

