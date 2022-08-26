Conoil threatening our peace, security –Ondo community

A community in Arogbo Ijaw community of Ese- Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Asere, yesterday cried out to the Federal Government that Conoil Producing Limited is threatening the peace and security of the oil rich community. In a joint statement by leaders of the community, Bonsuwe Ogonobibi Ominidougha, Chairman, Ijaw National Con- gress (INC), Akure, Ondo State chapter; Pastor Ebitimi Dio- Posibi, Chairman, INC, Lagos State chapter and Dr James Ashida, Chairman, Arogbo- Ijaw Community Organisation (AICO), the community called on the Federal Government to come to their rescue. The Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the community’s leaders alleged that Conoil is forcing itself into operations in the area without adherence to the procedures and regulations guiding the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The leaders gathered that the movement of the oil firm had caused serious threat to peace and security in the area. The leaders also said that the company blatantly refused to directly negotiate with landowners (Asere community), which is the host community, in its operations, despite all efforts to engage the management of the company. They added that the action has generated protests that had been countered with brutal use of force and intimidation. The community leaders warned that the tactics deployed by the company to arrest, detain and brutalise protesters who are sons and daughters of the community, constitute a threat to the peace of the area. The statement added that all the efforts and several attempts to resolve the issues raised by the leaders of the community were ignored. The leaders added that their attempts to meet with Conoil Producing Limited at its headquarters in Lagos were met with utter disdain and hostile rejection.

“We want to notify the Nigerian government and the world at large that Conoil Producing Limited’s impending oil operations in Asere community, Arogbo-Kingdom, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State have constituted threats to peace and security of the area

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...