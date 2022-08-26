News

Conoil threatening our peace, security –Ondo community

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A community in Arogbo Ijaw community of Ese- Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Asere, yesterday cried out to the Federal Government that Conoil Producing Limited is threatening the peace and security of the oil rich community. In a joint statement by leaders of the community, Bonsuwe Ogonobibi Ominidougha, Chairman, Ijaw National Con- gress (INC), Akure, Ondo State chapter; Pastor Ebitimi Dio- Posibi, Chairman, INC, Lagos State chapter and Dr James Ashida, Chairman, Arogbo- Ijaw Community Organisation (AICO), the community called on the Federal Government to come to their rescue. The Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the community’s leaders alleged that Conoil is forcing itself into operations in the area without adherence to the procedures and regulations guiding the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The leaders gathered that the movement of the oil firm had caused serious threat to peace and security in the area. The leaders also said that the company blatantly refused to directly negotiate with landowners (Asere community), which is the host community, in its operations, despite all efforts to engage the management of the company. They added that the action has generated protests that had been countered with brutal use of force and intimidation. The community leaders warned that the tactics deployed by the company to arrest, detain and brutalise protesters who are sons and daughters of the community, constitute a threat to the peace of the area. The statement added that all the efforts and several attempts to resolve the issues raised by the leaders of the community were ignored. The leaders added that their attempts to meet with Conoil Producing Limited at its headquarters in Lagos were met with utter disdain and hostile rejection.

“We want to notify the Nigerian government and the world at large that Conoil Producing Limited’s impending oil operations in Asere community, Arogbo-Kingdom, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State have constituted threats to peace and security of the area

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LASWA begins clearing of water hyacinth on Lagos waterway

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has commenced the annual clearing and removal of water hyacinth across Jetties and terminals in the State. General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who disclosed this while briefing Journalists on the activities of the agency, explained that pegging and clearing of the Water Hyacinth have commenced […]
News

ISWAP, Boko Haram trying to establish camps in Shiroro, Borgu

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

…we’ve spent over N5bn on security, others – SSG Daniel Atori, Minna Following the incessant attacks on various local government areas in the state, the Niger State Government has raised the alarm that the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram are planning to establish camps in Shiroro and Borgu local government areas. […]
News

Senior police officers withdrawn from EFCC – Report

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Indications emerged Tuesday night, that the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, may have ordered the immediate withdrawal of senior officers attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). According to a report by online newspaper, The Cable, the withdrawal directive was sequel to operational needs of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica