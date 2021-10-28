CONSA advocates newborn screening of sickle cell disease

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) has partnered with African-based haematologists and allied health professionals to launch the ASH Consortium on Newborn Screening in Africa (CONSA), an international network that seeks to demonstrate the benefits of newborn screening and early interventions for children with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 300,000 babies are born with SCD every year in sub-Saharan Africa, but many do not live past the age of five because they lack access to testing, comprehensive clinical care, and early intervention programmes.

To help change this trajectory, CONSA has launched newborn screening programmes in seven countries: Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. Through the leadership of haematologists and public health officials in these countries, CONSA has introduced standard- of-care practices for screening and early intervention therapies (such as antibiotic prophylaxis and immunisations) for SCD. The goal of the consortium is to screen 10,000 to 16,000 newborns in each country every year for the next five years, and research the longterm benefits of newborn diagnosis and early clinical interventions. Once screened, newborns found to be living with SCD will enter clinical programmes that offer access to necessary medications, education on SCD care for their families, and monitoring of their health needs up to the age of five. Haematologists and public health officials participating in the consortium have mobilised networks of screening laboratories, SCD or paediatric haematology clinics, teaching hospitals, universities, and satellite clinics to screen babies and provide clinical services. To date, more than 11,000 newborns have been screened.

ASH, CONSA leaders, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) held a virtual press conference on Thursday, October 21, 2021 to educate and create awareness of the importance of newborn screening programmes for SCD, and the importance of government leadership to ensure the long-term sustainability of these efforts.

“Our aim in partnering with sickle cell experts who are based in Africa as well as collaborating with the public sector is to prioritise government capacity and funding to increase the number of infants being screened for sickle cell disease across the region.

Despite the challenges from COVID-19, we have been able to make great progress in initiating screening and care for children living with SCD, with all seven countries in our consortium set up to screen newborns this year. We hope that the successful launch of these screening programmes and treatment protocols will demonstrate the feasibility of this model and will encourage other nations with a high burden of SCD to take similar steps to diagnose and treat SCD,” said Dr. Alexis Thompson, member of the ASH CONSA Steering Committee, former ASH president, and head of the Haematology Section at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. CONSA newborn screening programmes first launched in late 2020 and two positive cases were immediately identified in Nigeria through newborn screening, and the babies received early intervention therapies, such as penicillin prophylaxis and folic acid, to increase their chances of survival.

Dr. Kwaku Ohene-Frempong, president of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana, and national coordinator for Ghana, CONSA, discussed the importance of collaboration between government, non-governmental organisations, and haematologists to provide the best possible care to newborns. He said: “Saving the lives of children is a priority in all our countries. Newborn screening for SCD saves lives of children even before the parents know they have SCD. And that is why we need to continue to promote newborn screening to our government leaders.

