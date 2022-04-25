A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has kicked against the proposed consensus arraignment being suggested by some leaders of the opposition party, saying it’s not the country’s priority at the moment.

Obi, who was in Akure, to woo delegates ahead of the primary election, said Nigerians need a leader who will fix Consensus arrangement not Nigeria’s priority – Obi the problems of the country.

The former Anambra State governor said he decided to join the race to rescue Nigeria. He said: “My position on the consensus candidate is that Nigeria wants a consensus on who will solve the problems of Nigeria. We want somebody who will move this country from consumption to production. We want somebody that can do the work.

We are not talking about who will be the next President but someone who will work for Nigeria. “Nigerians are hungry. If they share money, collect it but follow your conscience. If otherwise, you are harming the future of your children.”

Obi told the delegates that the presidential candidate they chose would go a long way in shaping the future of their children and the unborn generation.

He said: “The problem confronting Nigeria today is as a result of borrowing for consumption instead of borrowing for investment. The country is unproductive. The only thing you hear is sharing formulas.”

Ondo State Chairman, Fatai Adams; ex-governor, Olusegun Mimiko; and a governorship aspirant, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), commended Obi for coming to identify with the delegates and party stakeholder

