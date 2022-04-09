Consensus for presidential primaries’ll trigger crisis in APC -Vatsa

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa, has warned that if the ruling party repeats the consensus it used for the convention for its Primaries the party may cease to exist. Vatsa, who was the Niger State APC Publicity Secretary, exclusively told Saturday Telegraph that President Muhammadu Buhari used the word consensus as a technical word for imposition and autocracy. While warning that the Convention has come and gone, Vatsa said: “About the activities that took place, the maneuvers still linger and it is a pointer to the party’s primaries.” Vatsa, who vehemently condemned consensus at the convention or elections, added: “The convention went on consensus, but it did not go down well because in a very ideal situation, all the candidates have to agree and there is no way Nigerian politicians have to agree. “So, they only put that phrase. The truth is, consensus is a modified phrase for imposition and autocracy.

“We tend to be practicing the American system of democracy, but even the American system; we didn’t copy it very well because they (USA) don’t do their consensus like this. “Consensus in Nigeria is a way of imposing a candidate on us for other people to accept. “In a more civilised society and a very ideal democracy, the party and candidates have to agree, sign their withdrawal and give everything willingly. “But this one that happened, they were coerced to step down; they were forced to step down. They all bought forms and went out to campaign”. Frowning at what he called the charade that took place prior to the convention, the former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, said that some of them (candidates) were not genuine.

“There were so many intrigues; there were those that forms were bought for. This was what happened in APC, not all of them that came out were real contestants. “It is equally a political gimmick. The consensus has come and gone but the troubles of the consensus are still on ground boiling,” he said. He faulted President Buhari for forcing a candidate, who has alleged corruption charges against him. He said: “For the candidate they brought, former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, I told them my mind. “You cannot bring out somebody who still has a case with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Secondly, look at that man very well, age is no longer on his side. We needed someone who still has energy, somebody who can go round the country, and among the other candidates we had very capable hands. “It is so laughable that President Buhari brought a candidate that was not accepted by the people and imposed him on us. “All you are seeing now is the internal game of conspiracy that brought in Adamu. We didn’t even know he would come out because he is not popular. “He even betrayed his people in Nasarawa State because former Governor Al-Makura was a contender and had gone round notifying members and campaigning. “But Adamu came within a week and that is how he became the national Chairman.

