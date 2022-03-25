News

Consensus not to stop Atiku – Saraki

Posted on

Former President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki, has denied that the consensus presidential candidate he is forging with two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors is to stop former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from winning the party’s ticket. Saraki and Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and his Bauchi State counter-part, Bala Mohammed, met in Bauchi on Sunday and agreed for a consensus towards producing one of them as PDP candidate for the 2023 presidential election. The trio also met at the Abuja residence of Saraki yesterday and agreed to reach out to other presidential aspirants so as to unite the PDP for the election. Saraki, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said it was mischievous to say that the meeting was to stop Atiku’s presidential ambition.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

