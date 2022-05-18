Consensus on structure of Nigeria critical for development –Anyim

A front line presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anyim Pius Anyim has insisted that Nigerians have to build a consensus on the structure of the country for the nation to move forward. Anyim stated this on Tuesday in Ibadan when he met with PDP delegates to the forthcoming National Convention of the party. The former President of the Senate told the delegates and stakeholders that he is fully prepared by his experience and exposure for the office of the President of Nigeria because he has clear ideas of the challenges facing the country and the solutions. Anyim posited that those in formulating political policies for a greater Nigeria, his administration shall take into consideration the structure of the nation; the governance system and national ideals or aspiration. He argued that it is the absence of consensus on these areas that accounts for the disunity and mutual suspicion that threaten Nigeria today. The presidential aspirant said that under his watch, mutual suspicion will be eliminated, unity of purpose will be ensured, patriotism will be inspired, and Nigerians shall be united and committed to building a nation of their dreams

