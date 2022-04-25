Consensus: You’re free to pursue your ambition, Mohammed tells Atiku, Tambuwal

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal are free to pursue their individual ambitions, if they do not agree with the decision of the Northern Elders on consensus. The governor stated that former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and the Northern Elders, led by Prof. Ango Abdullahi, deserve commendation for assisting the group of four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants to narrow the number to two. Mohammed in a statement by his Presidential Campaign Organisation noted that the four aspirants, himself, Tambuwal, Atiku and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, “collectively, freely and willingly approached Gen. Babangida to help select from amongst themselves a consensus presidential aspirant.” The statement, which was signed by Prof. Udenta O. Udenta, Chairman and spokesman of the organisation, added that the aspirants did not only initiated “the consensus arrangement on their own volition but also agreed to fully and unequivocally abide by the decision that Gen Babangida will arrive at in consultation with other elders as well as accept, honour the steps and procedures he will deploy in arriving at any decision.” He rejected the notion that Babangida and the elders either did not consult very widely or imposed a decision on an unwilling band of presidential aspirants. Governor Mohammed advised “those…desecrating the time honoured verities and inviolable norms to have a sober rethink,” adding that “all those who are not happy with the result of the selection process or who did not participate in it (should) focus on their individual political trajectories without let or hindrance and not muddy the political waters any further.” The governor, who is one of the two aspirants shortlisted by the Northern Elders as a consensus candidate, explained that the arrangement was not designed as an end in itself but as means to an end. He expressed joy that South East presidential aspirants have also acceded to the model and wish them success in their current endeavours. “The Senator Bala Mohammed Presidential Campaign Organisation believes strongly that the search for consensus, unity, solidarity and shared vision among the PDP presidential aspirants is a worthy move and a patriotic venture that aims at reducing unnecessary tension, acrimony and unhealthy diatribe among competitors and restore back to our politics the culture of reaching common ground, the reduction of the politics of bitterness and the respect of all shades of political opinion. “Even if the process doesn’t secure all of its set goals at the end of the day, meaning that every aspirant participates in the presidential primaries, it would have imbibed in all aspirants the culture of placing the group above the self in the party’s shared vision of the future and in accepting the very results of the primary election,” the statement added.
Related Articles
Wike: Defecting govs from PDP to APC are treacherous
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, yesterday described governors and others that are defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as persons treacherous and without conscience. He added that such politicians cannot be trusted considering that they rode on the back of the PDP to power but dumped […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SMEDAN trains 160 persons in agric-business
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) yesterday said it has trained 160 people in Osun State in agric-chain business under its Development and Empowerment Programme (ADEP). Mrs. Oluyomi Faniyan, officer in charge of SMEDAN Agric-Business Development and Extension, disclosed this yesterday in Osogbo. Faniyan said participants at the five-day training, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Haiti earthquake: Death toll climbs as Tropical Depression Grace hits
Rescue workers are rushing to locate survivors of the deadly earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday as a tropical storm hit the Caribbean nation. At least 1,419 people are known to have died in the 7.2-magnitude quake. More than 6,900 were injured, and an unknown number are still missing. Tropical Depression Grace is expected […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)