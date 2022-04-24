News

Consensus: You’re free to pursue your ambition, Mohammed tells Atiku, Tambuwal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal are free to pursue their individual ambitions, if they do not agree with the decision of Northern Elders on consensus.

The governor stated that former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and the Northern Elders, led by Prof. Ango Abdullahi, deserve commendation for assisting the group of four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants to narrow the number to two.

Governor Mohammed in a statement on Sunday by his Presidential Campaign Organisation noted that the four aspirants, himself, Tambuwal, Atiku and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, “collectively, freely and willingly approached Gen. Babangida to help select from amongst themselves a consensus presidential aspirant.”

The statement, which was signed by Prof. Udenta O. Udenta, Chairman and spokesman of the organisation, added that the aspirants did not only initiated “the consensus arrangement on their own volition but also agreed to fully and unequivocally abide by the decision that Gen Babangida will arrive at in consultation with other elders as well as accept, honour the steps and procedures he will deploy in arriving at any decision.”

He rejected the notion that Babangida and the elders either did not consult very widely or imposed a decision on an unwilling band of presidential aspirants.

Governor Mohammed advised “those…desecrating the time honoured verities and inviolable norms to have a sober rethink,” adding that “all those who are not happy with the result of the selection process or who did not participate in it (should) focus on their individual political trajectories without let or hindrance and not muddy the political waters any further.”

The governor, who is one of the two aspirants shortlisted by the Northern Elders as a consensus candidate, explained that the arrangement was not designed as an end in itself but as means to an end.

He expressed joy that South East presidential aspirants have also acceded to the model and wish them success in their current endeavours.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Again, bandits attack another school in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Attempt by bandits to kidnap another set of students in Kaduna in the early hours of yesterday was repelled by security operatives detailed to tackle insecurity across the state.   The attack took place at the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara local government area of the state. Also, bandits again made another attempt to […]
News

Nigerians in London storm Abuja House, tell Buhari to return home

Posted on Author Reporter

  A crowd of Nigerians in the United Kingdom have stormed the Abuja House, 2 Campden Hill, Kensington, London, demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on medical leave, to immediately return home. In a video tweeted on his verified Twitter handle, a Nigerian broadcaster and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the protesters […]
News

COVID-19: 32 states now have molecular labs –Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Thirty-two of the 36 states in Nigeria now have molecular laboratories to ramp up testing of citizens for Coronavirus and other infectious diseases. Also, 29 states have received funding from the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) project to strengthen their public health response to COVID-19. These were disclosed at the 15th virtual meeting of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica