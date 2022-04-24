Consensus: You’re free to pursue your ambition, Mohammed tells Atiku, Tambuwal

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal are free to pursue their individual ambitions, if they do not agree with the decision of Northern Elders on consensus.

The governor stated that former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and the Northern Elders, led by Prof. Ango Abdullahi, deserve commendation for assisting the group of four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants to narrow the number to two.

Governor Mohammed in a statement on Sunday by his Presidential Campaign Organisation noted that the four aspirants, himself, Tambuwal, Atiku and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, “collectively, freely and willingly approached Gen. Babangida to help select from amongst themselves a consensus presidential aspirant.”

The statement, which was signed by Prof. Udenta O. Udenta, Chairman and spokesman of the organisation, added that the aspirants did not only initiated “the consensus arrangement on their own volition but also agreed to fully and unequivocally abide by the decision that Gen Babangida will arrive at in consultation with other elders as well as accept, honour the steps and procedures he will deploy in arriving at any decision.”

He rejected the notion that Babangida and the elders either did not consult very widely or imposed a decision on an unwilling band of presidential aspirants.

Governor Mohammed advised “those…desecrating the time honoured verities and inviolable norms to have a sober rethink,” adding that “all those who are not happy with the result of the selection process or who did not participate in it (should) focus on their individual political trajectories without let or hindrance and not muddy the political waters any further.”

The governor, who is one of the two aspirants shortlisted by the Northern Elders as a consensus candidate, explained that the arrangement was not designed as an end in itself but as means to an end.

He expressed joy that South East presidential aspirants have also acceded to the model and wish them success in their current endeavours.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...