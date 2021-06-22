Consider our victims of insurgency in your humanitarian assistance –Miyetti Allah urges FG, Borno govt

The Chairman Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Abba Kawu has called on the Borno State and the Federal Government to consider its displaced members of in their humanitarian assistance, pointing that many of their members have also lost their cattle and means of livelihood as a result of the insurgency.

Alhaji Abba Kawu, who was represented by the member Borno State House of Assembly representing Kukawa, Hon, Haruna Kujawa made the call while speaking during the inauguration of the Borno State executives of the Association, which held at the NURTW Secretariat in Maiduguri yesterday, said: “Our members are also displaced and have lost their cattle and others means if livelihoods to the insurgents and even many lives were lost.

I therefore, call on the federal and the state governments to consider our members in the humanitarian assistance given to victims of insurgency.”

Speaking further he said: “There can be no meaningful development without peace, I therefore urge you to cooperate with the security operatives by reporting any suspicious movements or objects you noticed to the nearest security formation.”

Earlier, the outgoing Borno State Secretary of MACBAN, Dr. Ibrahim Ahnmed of the University of Maiduguri said: “I urge members of the executive of the association to carry all members along, as unity of the members is paramount towards the development of the Association.”

