Consider students' plight, call off strike, Buhari appeals to ASUU

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to consider the plight of the students and call off the ongoing strike. This came as he urged students in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions to exercise patience as the government strives to address the naggingissuesinthenation’s university system within the ambit of the resources available.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari made the appeal yesterday at the 19th National Productivity Day and the conferment of theNationalProductivityOrder of Merit Award (NPOM) on 48 eminent Nigerians and organisations in both the public and private sectors, for their high productivity, hard work and excellence.

Buhari, who recalled that he had earlier directed the Chief of Staff, Ministers of Labour and Employment, Education, Finance, Budget and National Planning to immediately bring all parties to the negotiation table to again critically look at the grey areas in the demands of ASUU and, in fact, all other university-based labour unions, pledged that the Federal Government would continue to do everything possible to uplift the standard of the educational system in the country. He added that his administration recognised that the future of any nation was contingent on the standard of its educational system.

“Therefore, if we desire to transform Nigeria into a competitive, strong, vibrant, productive and sustainable economy, improving our educational system should be accorded the highest priority,” he said. Highlighting notable achievements in the education sector, including the drastic reduction of the number of out-of-school children from 10.1 million in 2019 to 6.9 million in 2020, automatic employment for graduates of education, review of the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years, among others, the President said more still needed to be done.

‘‘Quality educational system is good not just for the national economy; it is also good for the citizens. ‘‘Ignoring the productivity dimension of education would endanger the prosperity of future generations, with widespread repercussions for poverty and social exclusion.

‘‘It will be difficult to improve our economic performance and overall productivity, without improving our educational system. ‘‘Government notes the emergency situation in our educational system with particular reference to the dearth of qualified and dedicated teachers to enhance the quality of teaching and learning at all levels of our educational system,” he said. Buhari added that the government had also approved a special salary scale for teachers in Basic and Secondary schools, including provisions for rural posting allowance, science teachers allowance and peculiar allowance, while prioritizing timely promotion and prompt payment of salaries. Congratulating all the awardees for their various accomplishments and well deserved recognition, the President noted they have been carefully selected from a multitude of competitors, saying ‘‘this award should spur you to greater heights.’’

He commended the chairman and members of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee, including the management and staff of National Productivity Centre for a job well done, urging the recipients of the merit award and Nigerians to make productivity their watchword. In his remarks, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige said since the inception of the award in 1991, 382 individuals and 97 organisations have been honoured with the NPOM.

Dr Stella Adadevoh and Mr Babatunde Lawal received posthumous awards at the 2019/2020 edition of the National Productivity Day. Adadevoh, who died on August 19, 2014, was recognised for her outstanding performance in the fight against the spread of the Ebola virus in the country while Lawal, who until his death on November 6, 2020 served as Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Affairs Office. Other recipients include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; immediate past Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chike Ihekweazu; Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi; Chairman and Founder, BUA Group, Abdusamad Rabiu; Chairman of Globacom, Mike Adenuga Jnr; Director-General of the West African Health Organisation, Prof Stanley Okolo, and Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, among others.

 

