Consider students’ plight, call off strike, Buhari appeals to ASUU

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to consider the plight of the students and call off the ongoing strike.

This came as he urged students in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions to exercise patience as the government strives to address the nagging issues in the nation’s university system within the ambit of the resources available.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari made the appeal Thursday at the 19th National Productivity Day and the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) on 48 eminent Nigerians and organisations in both the public and private sectors, for their high productivity, hard work and excellence.

Buhari, who recalled that he had earlier directed the Chief of Staff, Ministers of Labour and Employment, Education, Finance, Budget and National Planning to immediately bring all parties to the negotiation table to again critically look at the grey areas in the demands of ASUU and, in fact, all other university-based labour unions, pledged that the Federal Government would continue to do everything possible to uplift the standard of the educational system in the country.

He added that his administration recognised that the future of any nation was contingent on the standard of its educational system.

“Therefore, if we desire to transform Nigeria into a competitive, strong, vibrant, productive and sustainable economy, improving our educational system should be accorded the highest priority,” he said.

Highlighting notable achievements in the education sector, including the drastic reduction of the number of out-of-school children from 10.1 million in 2019 to 6.9 million in 2020, automatic employment for graduates of education, review of the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years, among others, the President said more still needed to be done.

 

