News Top Stories

Consider students, return to classes, FG begs ASUU

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

In the spirit of the Easter celebrations, the Federal Government has once again appealed to striking university lecturers to consider the peril their students were passing through and the opportunities they were losing and call off their strike.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige in an Easter message made available to news  men on Saturday in Abuja, appealed to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to consider the efforts which the Federal government has committed towards the Revitalization of the University system as well as the openness it has shown in the upliftment of their welfare as contained in the 2020 MOA and return to the classroom.

He said: “Consider your students and their parents. Consider the perils these students pass through on a daily basis, away from school as well as the lost opportunities.

 

Restoring glory to our university system is collective and the present government has shown enough commitment towards it. “As a parent whose children are in the public universities, I share the pains of ordinary Nigerians.

I therefore appeal to ASUU to call off the strike while the rest of the issues in contention are tackled.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Afghanistan: UK pressure over Taliban safe passage pledge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK is seeking international agreement to ensure the Taliban sticks to its commitment to allow safe passage for Afghans and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan. A series of diplomatic meetings will be held this week with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab set to hold talks with Turkish and Qatari officials. It comes […]
News

PTAD pays pensioners N96bn in 12 months

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it has paid over N96 billion between July 2019 and August 2020 to pensioners across all operational departments. It also said it had paid over N77 billion as monthly pensions to 244,643 pensioners as at July 2020, 87,842 pensioners were paid N19 billion as arrears and gratuities and […]
News

FG moves to uncover true owners of companies

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says ownership secrecy threatens economy, fuels corruption The Federal Government has raised concerns over secrecy around company ownership in the country, saying it is a major threat to economic growth as it encourages money laundry and corruption. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who said this at the official launch […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica