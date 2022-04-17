Consider students, return to classes, FG begs ASUU

In the spirit of the Easter celebrations, the Federal Government has once again appealed to striking university lecturers to consider the peril their students were passing through and the opportunities they were losing and call off their strike.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige in an Easter message made available to news men on Saturday in Abuja, appealed to members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to consider the efforts which the Federal government has committed towards the Revitalization of the University system as well as the openness it has shown in the upliftment of their welfare as contained in the 2020 MOA and return to the classroom.

He said: “Consider your students and their parents. Consider the perils these students pass through on a daily basis, away from school as well as the lost opportunities.

Restoring glory to our university system is collective and the present government has shown enough commitment towards it. “As a parent whose children are in the public universities, I share the pains of ordinary Nigerians.

I therefore appeal to ASUU to call off the strike while the rest of the issues in contention are tackled.”

