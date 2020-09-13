Considering rice water for healthy hair

Rice water has been praised for many years as the best repair therapy treatment for hair. Many African women who have come to embrace their natural hair texture have testified that using rice water has great benefits for their hair.

Rice water for hair treatment has been used since ages to solve all hair problems. It is Asia’s best kept ancient secret. Studies show that rice water contains inositol, a carbohydrate that repairs damaged hair.

This inositol stays in the hair even after the rice water is rnised off, acting as a shield and protecting your hair from damage. Rice water also contains amino acids that strengthen the hair roots, increase hair volume, and make your hair shiny and smooth.

Rice water has a few variations, of which plain rice water and fermented rice water are better known.

Let’s figure out which one is better. Plain rice water’s is said to have pH is higher than hair’s pH. Fermentation brings down the pH levels of the rice water to that of the hair and helps close the cuticles, thereby protecting the hair.

Fermenting rice water enhances the existing vitamins and nutrients levels in it, which nourish your hair follicles. It promotes healthy hair growth and improves the overall condition of your hair. Also, during fermentation, a substance called ‘pitera’ forms in the rice water, and it is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and organic acids. Pitera is known to promote cell regeneration and keep your skin and hair healthy.

Fermented rice water is acidic, and when you rinse your hair with it, it restores and balances the pH of your hair. Fermented rice water enhances the benefits of plain rice water, and you can use either of them depending on the level of repair and rejuvenation you need Benefits Of Rice Water For Hair Rice water contains inositol, a carbohydrate that helps strengthen elasticity and reduce surface friction.

Check out here what are the best rice water benefits for hair. As a hair conditioner This is a testimony certified by many. There is a softness texture felt when massaging the hair with rice water.

Rice water makes for a good and cost-effective hair conditioner. Add a wee bit of rosemary, lavender, or geranium essential oil to it, and you are good to go. Apply the solution to the entire length of your hair. Leave it on for anywhere between 10 to 30 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Improves hair growth Nothing better than rice water to decrease hair fall and aid hair growth.

The amino acids present in rice water, in particular, help in the regeneration of hair and aid faster growth of your hair. Also, rice water contains vitamins B, C, and E, which further help in hair growth. The best way to use rice water to grow hair is to rinse your hair with it after a wash.

Follow the process at least twice a week, will surely give the results. Reduces split ends The hair needs protein to avoid split ends, and rice water has plenty of it. The primary causes of split ends are inadequate maintenance and pollution, which lead to an overall degeneration in the health of your hair.

The amino acids present in rice water come to your rescue and repair the damage. Soak your split ends in rice water for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash your hair. You will gradually see improvement in the condition of your hair. Hair rinse Rinsing your hair with rice water after shampooing instead of using a conditioner is the best thing you can do.

It improves your hair texture and increases volume. It also tames and smoothens your hair. And, above all, it keeps your hair strong and healthy. Protects hair from damage Rice water decreases surface friction and improves hair elasticity.

It contains a carbohydrate called inositol that repairs damaged hair and protects hair in general. What makes rice water stand apart from other ingredients is the fact that the inositol remains in your hair even after rinsing off the rice water and shields your hair from further damage.

Strengthens the hair toots and smoothens hair Rice water is rich in amino acids. This is something you already know. You’d be amazed to know that apart from the many benefits that they impart to your hair, they also strengthen your hair roots, add shine to hair, and make it smooth and silky.

Cures Dandruff Dandruff is a menace. It is like a plague attacking your head, leaving a shower of white mist on your clothing. It is utterly embarrassing and a cause of itching and irritation. Rice water gives you respite from dandruff and, with regular use, helps you combat the problem altogether. For that to happen, you

