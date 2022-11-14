Consolidated Hallmark: Daring transformation into HoldCo

Buoyed by the vision to play beyond its current status, Consolidated Hallmark has taken a step to take more responsibilities into its fold through a holding company. Sunday Ojeme writes

With the Group’s total assets rising steadily over the years and again moving from N14.3 billion in 2020 to N15.7 billion in 2021, representing a 10 per cent growth, the coast is certainly clear for frontline general business underwriting firm, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, to spread its tentacles.

Since its merger over the last 10 years, the insurance firm has grown in all areas to be among the top 10 underwriters with an enviable relationship with its shareholders, policyholders, investors and array of stakeholders. Hence, the recent pronouncement by the organisation that it had taken steps to restructure into a Holding Company was warmly received by its shareholders.

A further peep into the company’s evolution shows that in the last 12 years or more, it has played a leadership role in the underwriting of key transactions in Aviation, Oil & Gas, Marine Cargo and Hull Business as well as in Motor insurance business.

Equally, it has also built a reputation on Professionalism, Integrity and Excellent Service Delivery. Leveraging the capabilities and unique skills of the entire group, it also provides premium risk management solutions to clients, hence its commitment to serving clients better has seen it make key investments in People, Technology and Processes.

All these qualities and lot more fit into its quification to have emerged the second insurance company in Nigeria to obtain the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems Certification).

Now determined to play alongside global financial institutions, the board and management of Consolidated Hallmark opened up its bid to restructure into a holding company just as it received a speedy approval from its shareholders.

The approval was given during a Court-Ordered Meeting in Lagos where the Chairman of the company, Mr Obinna Ekezie, informed shareholders and other stakeholders that the restructuring would allow the insurance arm transfer the shares of its shareholders to a holding company comprising of CHI and its subsidiaries.

Stating that the new structure would culminate in the migration of the company’s shareholders to the HoldCo via a Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to the provisions of Section 715 of CAMA and the Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) rules and regulations, he added that the scheme was subject to shareholders’ approval and sanction of the Federal High Court.

While applauding the shareholders for the approval, he said, the operations of the restructured group would be similar to those of the major global financial institutions, including businesses that Consolidated Hallmark considered to be its peers and competitors.

“The board anticipates that the restructured group will benefit from greater flexibility to adapt to the rapidly evolving financial landscape, and take timely advantage of value accretive opportunities due to a simplified corporate structure.

In addition, the restructure will create potential economies of scale, as well as a more efficient and effective diversification of the company’s revenue source,” he pointed out. Confirming that the requisite Approval- In-Principle had been received from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and SEC in respect of the scheme, he added that the HoldCo structure would improve Consolidated Hallmark’s valuation by creating a structure where each subsidiary is able to operate a focused business. “The structure will streamline the group’s structure to deliver operational and cost synergies to the business.

This will lead to improved financial performance and reduced risk exposure across all its subsidiaries. It will also lead to reduced regulatory exposure, stronger credit rating, tax minimisation, fund raising, operational efficiency and strategic positioning,” he added.

Further revelations point to the expected HoldCo outlook to include three major subsidiaries under the Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc. They include Grand Treasures Limited (Finance Company); Hallmark Health Services ((HMO) and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited (General Insurance). Under the insurance firms are CHI Capital Limited (Asset and Portfolio Management; CHI Micro (Life) Insurance Limited and CHI Support Services Limited (Auto tracking).

Shareholders’ delight/financials

In terms of performance, shareholders in July this year, commended the insurer for its N433.6 million dividend payment for the 2021 financial year, which translated to four kobo per share

The underwriting firm had earlier paid N216.8 million interim dividend at two kobo per share and its expected to pay final dividend of N216.8 million amounting to 2 kobo per share as well, thereby, bringing the total dividend payment to N433.6 million.

The dividend payment, the company said, was in a bid to reward its teeming shareholders for their commitment and loyalty to the insurance firm. Giving specifics on the performance at the annual General meeting, Ekezie disclosed that the company generated an all-time high Gross Premium Written (GPW) of N10.5billion in the year under review as against N9.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020, translating to 7.4 percentage growth.

The profit before tax (PBT), he said, grew significantly by 26 per cent from N772.6 million in 2020 to N971.7million in 2021 while profit after tax (PAT) grew by 17 per cent from N678 million in 2020 to N790.6million in 2021.

The insurer, he stated, created additional value during the year by growing the Group’s total assets from N14.3billion in 2020 to N15.7billion in 2021, a growth rate of approximately 10 per cent. “Also, despite the prevailing economic environment, investment income grew from N940million to N1.2billion in 2021.

“The financial year under review was again another success story by your company, despite the persisting challenges in the operating environment,” he said. Till date, CHI remains consistent with the timely rendition and approval of the operating results as a demonstration of its commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder information flow.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CHI, Mr Eddie Efekoha, attributed the result to diligence by different arms of the company that worked on the financial reporting process.

Capital enhancement

Chairman Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir. Sunny Nwosu, on the plan of the company towards recapitalisation, noted that CHI was duly and well capitalised to meet future capitalisation buoyed by the definition of new Share Capital in the latest Finance Act, which translates to shareholders’ funds. “We are financially positioned to meet recapitalisation requirement, even though, the issue is currently inconclusive amidst legal issues surrounding it.

“However, the good news for the company is that, the share capital has now be redefined as shareholders fund which is a major step for your company,” he pointed out. He applauded the shareholders, policyholders, brokers, staff and management as well as other stakeholders for their positive interest in the company, promising that, CHI will continue to serve its stakeholders with upmost sincerity.

He also commended the company for its consistent growth and dividend payout at a time most insurance firms are not paying dividends to shareholders. CSR Far from being a selfish organisation with reckoning for only its close ally, CHI’s corporate social responsibility has seen building a future for the younger ones and also contributing largely to the society. One of such CSRs is built around its Annual National Essay Competition, which commenced in 2011.

During the reward for the 2021 winners,

The management said the competition started in 2011 with two categories comprising of Internal and External. According to the firm, this is part of its contribution towards insurance education and breeding human capital for insurance industry in the country.

The external category saw entries from several institutions across the country, with the topic “Insecurity In the Nation: Threats and Opportunities for Insurers,” while the internal category received entries from members of staff of the company, with “Remote Working Model: Readiness of the Nigerian Insurance Industry,” as topic.

In the external category of the 2021 competition, Ms. Oluwaseyi Victoria Ajemunigbohun from the Insurance Department of the Lagos University of Technology (formerly LASPOTECH) emerged the winner and went home with a cheque of N250,000, while Ms. Ifeoluwa Olaseni Oyefejo of the same institution emerged second and received a cheque of N150,000.

Mr. Oluwatobi Emmanuel Akujobi, of the University of Lagos came third with a prize of N100,000. Similarly, members of staff who emerged from the internal category are Mr. Balogun Noah Obabiolurunkosi – first prize, while Oluwatobi Esther Ashiru emerged second, with Gbemisola Abiola coming 3rd in the award category.

Accident cover for journalists

Besides the essay competition, another major CSR that has given the company a unique standing is the accident insurance cover, which it has extended to journalists.

For the second time this year, has paid accident claims of another member of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE), who had an incident recently. The company had promptly paid accident claims of a member who had an accident in February this year.

The recent payment however was for a member who had an accident when the vehicle she was commuting in was hit by an articulated vehicle and she fell off the vehicle while still in motion. She sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The running Group Personal Accident Insurance cover is worth N24 million Sum Assured and given for free to insurance journalists in the country by CHI.

This gesture, according to the company, is part of its CSR project to ensure that journalists, who are exposed to danger and hazard in the discharge of their duties, are adequately protected. Efekoha said the gesture was to show the kind of values and respect his insurance firm has for journalism.

Enhancing claims payment

The company’s claims record is also excellent as it was among the few that paid over N60 billion claims within the first six months in 2021. To enhance customer experience and make claims processing easy and seamless for customers, it introduced online claims tracking feature in its website.

With the new capability, customers of the company can now track their submitted claims online from any location and at any time. This allows the customers – individual, corporate and brokers to easily follow up on their lodged claims in various classes of insurance including Motor, Home, Marine, Oil and Gas and several others in the General Insurance Business category without having to physically visit, make calls or subject themselves to cumbersome paper work.

In recognition of the company’s feat, Efekoha was admitted into African insurers’ executive committee, where he xpressed satisfaction at the continued improvement in the financial performance recorded by the Group across its various member companies. He said that the growth recorded in the Group’s bottom line reflected the prudent measures taken to increase shareholder value.

He assured its investors and other stakeholders that efforts would continually be focused on creating more value for its numerous investors and stakeholders. Commenting on the HolCo structure, Sir Nwosu, who was elated with this new move, noted that the shareholders were more than happy to approve the restructuring as it provides a platform for shareholders to get more improved returns on their investments. “I will like to applaud the management and board of directors of CHI for this giant step as nobody stands to lose anything.

The board is not losing neither the shareholders, which gives good values. On behalf of shareholders that I am representing, we approve the restructure.”

Last line

No doubt, the time to realise the global dream is now for Consolidated Hallmark that has played excenllently well over the years, while rendering insurance and other services in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...