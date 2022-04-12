Business

Consolidated Hallmark grows profit by 26% to N971.6m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, a major player in the insurance sector, on Friday, said the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had approved the consolidated financial statement for 2021 with 26 per cent growth in profit before tax for the year to N971.6 million in 2021 from N772.5 million in 2020.

 

The Group’s 2021 financial statement shows a Gross Premium Written of N10.5 billion, which when compared with the N9.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020 represents a growth of 7.4 per cent.

 

Profit after tax of the company grew from N677.9 million in 2020 to N790.6m in 2021, showing 17 per cent growth. Similarly, the Group’s total assets rose from N14.3 billion in 2020 to N15.7 billion in 2021, approximately 10 per cent growth.

 

The statement noted that it remained consistent with the timely rendition and approval of its operating results as a demonstration of its commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder information flow.

 

Commenting on its performance, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, attributed the result to diligence by different arms of the company that work on the financial reporting process.

 

He also acknowledged NAICOM’s positive contribution to ensuring that entities meet up with reporting deadlines to the capital market without compromising on the quality of financial reporting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

African skies empty amid SAATM rhetoric

Posted on Author with WOLE SHADARE,

When the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) was launched in January 2018, it was enthusiastically embraced as the key that would unlock air travel growth in the continent. WOLE SHADARE writes that over two years after the launch, interconnectivity within the Africa has been problematic as it was, even before SAATM   Although 33 […]
Business

FG bans single-hull tankers in territorial waters

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Federal Government has warned shipowners that as from December 31st, 2021 single-hull tankers will no longer be registered to trade in the Nigerian territorial waters. Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, gave out the warning on Friday evening, in Lagos, during the official flag-off removal of wrecks and […]
Business

Industrialist decries impacts of FX on manufacturing

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coleman Wires and Cables, Mr. George Onafowokan, has disclosed that the current uncertainties surrounding the country’s foreign exchange (forex) market is posing a great challenge to the relevant administrative authorities and the industry as a whole. Onafowokan disclosed this in an interview in Lagos recently. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica