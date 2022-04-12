Consolidated Hallmark grows profit by 26% to N971.6m

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, a major player in the insurance sector, on Friday, said the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) had approved the consolidated financial statement for 2021 with 26 per cent growth in profit before tax for the year to N971.6 million in 2021 from N772.5 million in 2020.

The Group’s 2021 financial statement shows a Gross Premium Written of N10.5 billion, which when compared with the N9.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020 represents a growth of 7.4 per cent.

Profit after tax of the company grew from N677.9 million in 2020 to N790.6m in 2021, showing 17 per cent growth. Similarly, the Group’s total assets rose from N14.3 billion in 2020 to N15.7 billion in 2021, approximately 10 per cent growth.

The statement noted that it remained consistent with the timely rendition and approval of its operating results as a demonstration of its commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder information flow.

Commenting on its performance, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, attributed the result to diligence by different arms of the company that work on the financial reporting process.

He also acknowledged NAICOM’s positive contribution to ensuring that entities meet up with reporting deadlines to the capital market without compromising on the quality of financial reporting.

