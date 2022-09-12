Business

Consolidated Hallmark pledges support to CIIN

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) has pledged a continuous support to the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) to enable it achieve set objectives. The underwriting firm made the pledge when the President of CIIN, Edwin Igbiti, and his management paid a courtesy visit to company.

The event was part of Igbiti’s thank you visit for the support he received from the insurance industry towards his investiture which was very successful. He also used the opportunity to unveil his three pillar development agenda to the top insurance player. He highlighted the policy thrust of his tenure to cover Technology, Awareness, and Infrastructure Development.

Igbiti reiterated the three major pillars, which he intends to focus on during his tenure as: one – reinforcement of digitisation towards conducting e-examination and completion of the e-library, two: creation of insurance awareness by encouraging all insurance organisations and brokers to adopt a school, thereby shifting focus to the schools and bridging the gap between the old and the new and three: infrastructure development through upgrade of the secretariat.

 

The Executive Director, Operations of the Company, Mrs. Mary Adeyanju, on behalf of the Group Managing Director, Eddie Efekoha, appreciated their visit and congratulated the President on his successful investiture as the 51st President of the Institute.

 

Mrs. Adeyanju further said that the policy thrust of technology awareness and infrastructure as stated by the President were steps in the right direction.

She emphasised on the need to have a formidable institute for the training and retraining of industry professionals as obtainable in other African countries

 

