Consolidating market growth with investor protection policy

Sustaining Investors’ Protection Fund (IPF) will bolster investor confidence in the capital market, CHRIS UGWU writes

For the Nigerian capital market, like its peers world over, corporate governance is one of the key elements in improving economic efficiency and growth as well as enhancing investor confidence.

An effective corporate governance system within an individual company and across an economy as a whole helps to provide a degree of confidence that is necessary for the proper functioning of a market economy.

Sound corporate governance helps to lower the cost of capital and firms are encouraged to use resources more efficiently, thereby strengthening growth.

Meanwhile, the degree at which corporations observe basic principles of good corporate governance is an important factor for investment decision.

However, in Nigeria, lapses in adherence to these principles have contributed majorly to crisis at the Nigerian Stock Exchange even as most countries have recovered from the global financial meltdown.

Investors cannot forget in a hurry the unreasonable manipulation of share prices, which firms, in collaboration with dealing members of the exchanges and other financial institutions, indulged themselves.

A despicable practice that saw the market bubble to a peak on March 5, 2008, with market capitalisation and index hitting N13 trillion and 66,371.20 points respectively, only to reverse speedily to N6.957 trillion and 31,450.78 by December, 2008.

It is, therefore, not surprising that market regulators have continued to wield the big stick by penalising some companies, especially for market infractions and also finding ways to reward investors, who incur losses as a result of wrong doing by dealing member firms and other quoted companies of the Exchange, one of which was the launch of Investors Protection Fund (IPF).

Investors Protection Fund IPF is a statutory fund established pursuant to Section 197 of the ISA to compensate investors who suffer pecuniary loss arising from the revocation or cancellation of the registration of a dealing member firm by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); the insolvency, bankruptcy or negligence of a dealing member firm of the Exchange; and defalcation committed by a dealing member firm or any of its directors, officers, employees or representatives in relation to securities, money or any property entrusted to, or received or deemed received by the dealing member firm in the course of its business as a dealing member firm. NGX had, on September 21, 2012,

inaugurated the new board of the fund, with the late Gamaliel Onosode as chairman. Also, the Securities and Exchange Commission, in January 2014, approved the proposed rules to govern the fund.

However, following the demise of Onosode, the Nigerian Exchange Genin 2016, appointed Mr. Lawrence Fubara Anga as chairperson of the Board of Trustees.

In line with the provisions of part XIV of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2007, which requires NSE to establish and maintain an investor protection fund, the NSE launched its IPF with about N625 million in the coffers as at 2013. SEC had, in 2015, also inaugurated a National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF) worth, N5 billion.

The former SEC’s Director-General, Mounir Gwarzo, at the ceremony, explained that NIPF would complement the existing Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Investors’ Protection Fund (IPF). Gwarzo, said that the global financial challenges makes the new NIPF imperative in the nation’s capital market.

NIPF, Gwarzo explained, is a trust scheme established to compensate investors, like those involved in private placements, not covered under the existing IPF administered by NGX.

Restitutions of shares

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) recently facilitated restitutions and recoveries of shares worth N305.11 million for investors in 2020.

According to information obtained from NGX, the action is in pursuant to its strategic focus on investor protection. Additionally, 49 claimants who suffered pecuniary losses during the year received N17.02 million in compensation.

The Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, Mr. Oscar Onyema, who is also a Trustee of the IPF said: “This milestone gives me great pleasure as it affirms our commitment to the continuous development of initiatives that will bolster confidence in the capital market.

Though the compensation payment may not be a complete restoration, it is a show of good faith on our part to investors. “I thank the Board of Trustees for their guidance and commitment, the claimants for their valuable patience, and all other stakeholders for their contributions towards the success of this exercise.”

Onyema noted that NGX Group would continue to encourage a collaborative approach to regulation and remains committed to providing a dynamic and robust regulatory framework for the benefit of all its stakeholders, through oversight by NGX REGCO. He explained that as a market regulator,

NGX has the task of ensuring that stakeholders uphold their obligations to the market and the investing public, whilst at the same time maintaining a regulatory framework that encourages and develops good practice to make it easy for these obligations to be met and for the market to thrive.

“In 2020, we upgraded X-Whistle, o u r web-based whistleblowing portal that empowers members of the public to report possible violations of the rules and regulations of The Exchange and suspected fraudulent activity within the capital market.

“The upgraded portal affirms our commitment to upholding market integrity, protecting investors and building a world-class capital market that is fully digitised.”

Onyema noted that to promote agility and digitisation in governance, risk management and compliance areas of businesses, NGX launched the SentryGRC platform.

“This platform enables organisations to pursue a systematic and organised approach to managing GRC-related strategy and implementation, thereby creating an enabling environment for increasing efficiency and effectiveness alongside reducing costs.

“In addition, we launched X-PO, the first end-to-end online public offerings platform in Africa. X-PO is designed to enhance the efficiency of public offering subscription process and operational workflow to support Issuers in raising capital and enhance the reach of public offerings.

“NGX Group will continue to build better digital experiences for stakeholders across online platforms and will keep on positioning itself not only as a credible platform for raising capital but a hub for innovative financial solutions,” he said.

Regulator’s stance

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) identified investor protection as one of the cardinal points of market regulation that contributes to deepening the capital market. Lamido Yuguda, Director Geninal, Securities and Exchange Commission, at a recent Capital Market Committee Meeting (CMC), said: “We will like to use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment towards zero tolerance for market infractions.

“We urge every capital market operator to operate within the market functions approved for it by the Commission.

The Commission will not hesitate to deal decisively with any operator who carries out any activities outside the function(s) approved for it by the Commission. No capital market can grow without discipline and adherence to laid down Rules and Regulations.”

According to a former Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, one of the ways of growing and developing the capital market is to ensure that investors are able to receive the benefits of their investments. “When people invest, it’s because they are expecting some returns. So, we ensure that no one takes your money away in an illegal manner and also ensure that when profits are declared, investors benefit.

“We also encourage investors to try to diversify their portfolio, try to talk to experts and also explore the different vehicles of investments in the market so in one way or the other they will diversify their risks,” she said.

Uduk said it was the responsibility of SEC to ensure that investors are not short changed in any transactions in the market and therefore urged them to participate in the market to grow it. She stated that it was to this end that the Commission took steps to reduce transaction costs in a bid to ensure that investors do not bear unnecessary costs. She said: “We are doing a lot to boost investors’ confidence in our market.

But I want to say that both local and foreign investors are very good for the market. Investors’ fears can be of two folds, firstly they could be afraid because they feel that capital market operators will mismanage their investments, secondly is looking at the volatility of the market that makes investors skeptical”.

Operators’ take

Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, in a telephone chat with New Telegraph, described the development as a step in a right direction that will help to bring sanity in the local burse.

Eze noted that the foundation of a successful market was integrity and where there is integrity, investors feel confident that their funds are safe.

To Mr. Olabisi Peter, an independent shareholder, the compensation will boost investors’ confidence and help bring both local and foreign investors back to the volatile capital market. He noted that to build a world class market,

SEC and NGX should focus more on investor protection, the restoration and sustenance of investors’ confidence in the market.

Last line

Since the market is dynamic, there is need to keep on evolving and devising ways to make the market better to ensure stakeholders operate within the confines of the rules and regulations

