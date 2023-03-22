Conspiracy Against Ekiti North 2, Rep Member elect, A Coup Attempt Against The Mandate Of The People – Group

The Youths of Ekiti North Federal Constituency 2, in Ekiti State have described the desperation of some persons asking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return, issued to Hon Akinlayo Kolawole as a coup attempt against the mandate of the people.

The group which also consider the act as laughable expressed delight in the outcome of February 25 general elections that produced Hon Akinlayo as the representative of the people at the lower Chambers of the National Assembly.

This was made known in a statement signed by Desmond Oluwasegun, the spokesperson of the group, noting that that Hon. Akinlayo Kolawole is a dynamic youth with altruistic disposition.

According to the statement, his major concern has always been how to develop and assist the downtrodden within the reach of his God given resources.

The youths said they are not surprised that some elements have resorted to all sorts of blackmail, before, during and even after the election. Noting that they are surprised by the attempt, by the individuals and their sponsors, to blackmail their newly elected representative.

The statement reads in part; “He has helped many youth in his constituency and beyond. His quest for a better society within the shortest period of time he has venture into politics is a clear testimony of our hope in his leadership ability to create a society of our dream as an Honourable member of national assembly.

“We are also truly grateful to All Progressive Congress APC for presenting this advocate of youth development and apostle of generational change as her flag bearer to represent the people at the lower Chambers of the national assembly.

“We are truly proud to be associated with the party that has proven to Nigerians that there is still to be found in this country a party that is transparent, that is truly democratic, that respect every contestant, and that gives party members an equal chance to vote and to verify that one’s vote counts.

“We are not surprised, that some fifth columnist and enemies of our democracy, are on a desperate mission, to deny the people of our constituency, our much anticipated quality representation in the National Assembly, a dream which as come to realization, with the emergence of our illustrious Son, Honorable Akinlayo Davidson Kolawole, as our representative.

“We are not surprised, that these elements have resorted to all sorts of blackmail, before, during and even after the election. We are surprised by the attempt, by these individuals and their sponsors, to blackmail our newly elected representative, as they have also out of their desperation, asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return, already issued to him. This is not only laughable, but we consider it as a coup attempt against the mandate of our people.

“We are calling on every progressive minded individuals within the constituency to come together in supporting the agenda of Honourable Akinlayo kolawole and work with him in restoring and upholding our cherish core values as a people of Land of Honour and make irrelevant all regional lined that tend to divide us, build a society where a political divide will not for anyone be an impediment, and build a constituence that everyone can dream, aspire, work and realize his/her lofties dream,” the statement added.

