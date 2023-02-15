Arts & Entertainments

Conspiracy of silence, portraits of honesty in Midnight Cry

Posted on Author Paul Ugah Comment(0)

Paul Ugah’s collection of short stories published with a cover story titled ‘Midnight Cry’ is a potpourri of different moral lessons concerning human relationships in politics, marriage, religious abracadabra, traditional values, lost freedom and so on and so forth. Hence, the 116-page collection of 12 very short stories contains the following titles ‘Conspiracy of Silence’, ‘Deception’, ‘Web of Love’, ‘Woeful Tales of Resurrection’, ‘Freedom’, ‘The Secret of Adamu’, ‘Midnight Cry’, ‘The Man Must Die’, ‘The Night Masquerade’, ‘Fruitless Search’, ‘Diary of a Dead Man’ and ‘Portraits of Honesty’ respectively. Each story has its own uniqueness and different lessons it shares with the reader. The desperation of politicians to outwit each other through diabolical means, especially among Nigerian politicians, is the meat and potato of ‘Conspiracy of Silence’.

The questions that come to mind while reading the story are: “Is it a must to win election at all cost? Has any person ever carried the world to his or her grave after his or her political tenure, when dead? However, the cover story (Midnight Cry) seems to be satirising the traditional style of burying the dead in Africa. It frowns at the exorbitant sum of money usually wasted on burial ceremonies because of various rites that must be observed. The author says that is why some men and women in Africa usually convert to Christianity and embrace western world’s lifestyle. Echa, the special character of Midnight Cry, refused to abandon her traditional ways of worship till her death. This calls for full traditional burial rites to honour her. A womanhood cult (age group) made up of women from age 70 and above has to engage in a special ceremonial rite in her honour.

In the midst of the burial ceremony season for Echa, a loud cry of a woman’s voice is clearly heard asking questions thus: “..Is Apa asleep? Where is the sole eye of Apa, the vigilante group, that locust descends on Apa unchallenged? Fulanis are coming. They are now at Orkorkortor. Soon they will descend on us and unleash terror on our land…” In conclusion, the author has particularly succeeded in using various traditional settings of Apa society as a metaphor to keep African oral tales from becoming extinct. Laced with African wise sayings, proverbs and biblical scriptural references, the collection is a commendable piece of literary creativity. Ugah, the author, is a member of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Benue State chapter, Nigeria. Besides being a creative writer, he is also a practicing journalist with humanitarian orientation. He has other books published to his credit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

GAGE Awards Announces Panel of Judges as Nominations End

Posted on Author Reporter

  Months of deliberation has secured a superb lineup of Nigeria’s industry key figures, a fitting panel to consider, discuss and decide the 2022 GAGE Awards winners. The annual awards programme, taking place in June, will witness new judges, reviewing nominations from 24 categories. This year’s GAGE Awards, which has the theme “Co-Create 2022”, will […]
Arts & Entertainments

Don Jazzy, BBNaija Tacha, Iyabo Ojo, Tiwa Savage named in top 10 list on TikTok in 2020

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On Thursday December 17, 2020, popular video-sharing platform, TikTok released its year end lists and with it, its list of the top 10 Nigerian celebrities on the platform across the year. The list is based on the virality of content created. Over the course of the year, the numbers have been astounding as Nigeria celebrities […]
Arts & Entertainments

Spoken word artiste, Miss Yankey, seeks new historical script

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

British/Ghanaian performance poet, Miss Yankey, is currently in Ghana where she will begin the task of researching and developing a new historical script, alongside filming some exclusive material for Black History Month, and working on collaborative projects with Ghana’s award winning poet and spoken word act, Rhyme Sonny. Yankey has captivated audiences from London to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica