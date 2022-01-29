Sports

Conspiracy theory trails Cameroon’s campaign over COVID-19

There has been a conspiracy theory surrounding the participation of Cameroon at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations with many believing the host has not been playing fairly especially with the constant positive COVID-19 results affecting almost all of their opponents.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will be up against The Gambia in one of the quarterfinal games scheduled for this weekend and there has been call for CAF to monitor the game. For the record, while Cameroon is yet to record a single positive COVID-19 case, all of their opponents have recorded atleast two cases just days before facing the host.

Before the opening game of the 33rd AFCON, Burkina Faso had results of five of their players coming out positive while it was a worst case for Ethiopia in the second game as they had eight of their players returning a positive test. Cape Verde was not left out as two of their players tested positive and were both out of the game which ended in a draw, the only team that got something off the hos in the group stage. Debutant Comoros was worst hit in the round of 16 with as many as 12 of their players all positive to the virus including their goalkeepers and had to face Cameroon with a left-back as the man in goal.

With the crucial quarterfinal game against The Gambia coming up on Saturday, there has been call for the host to be investigated by CAF and need for the organizing body of Africa football to allow for independent test to be sure there had not been an attempted efforts to cripple the opponents for the host to lift the trophy. Gambia Football Federation have informed the authorities that they have conducted private COVID-19 test on all their players and all are COVID free, the first country to do that. Hopefully nothing sinister wont happen before the game coming up just in less than 24 hours.

 

